In a week where defense was key for Penn State in a low-scoring affair against Iowa, the future's looking bright for defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s squad.

Two defensive commits showed promise this weekend, combining for three interceptions and seven total tackles.

Amin Vanover (3-star SDE, St. Joseph Regional, New Jersey)

Amin Vanover continued to demonstrate why Sean Spencer wants him to be a “wild dog” next year in a 28-10 victory over rival Bergen Catholic on Saturday.

Vanover, at 6-foot-4, 260 pounds, finished the game with two total tackles. He also picked off one pass and ran it back for 20 yards.

Vanover showed his versatility on both sides of the ball, catching a pass for 22 yards to put St. Joseph Regional in the red zone.

Purdue 2020 QB commit Mike Alaimo (@michael_alaimo) hits 2020 #PSUFootball DE commit Amin Vanover (@vanover_amin) on play action deep downfield. SJR inside the 10. #NJFootball — Ryan Patti (@ryanwpatti) October 12, 2019

Committing in June, Vanover chose the Nittany Lions over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.

Vanover’s skill set and build is similar to that of Smith Vilbert’s, a freshman defensive end for Penn State who also played at St. Joseph Regional.

St. Joseph Regional will face Don Bosco Prep in a home game next week.

Ji’Ayir Brown (3-star S, Lackawanna College, Pennsylvania)

Ji’Ayir Brown, yet another product for Penn State out of Lackawanna College, stuffed the stat sheet in a 30-17 away victory against Monroe College.

At 6-foot, 203 pounds, Brown finished the day with five tackles and one sack that led to a 10-yard loss. He also had two interceptions and one forced fumble for the Falcons.

Brown is currently the 12th ranked junior college player and has a 247sports composite rating of .8839.

Recruited by safeties coach Tim Banks, Brown committed to Penn State in June.

A notable Lackawanna College product is Jaquan Brisker, who had one tackle in the Nittany Lions’ 17-12 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Norval Black (3-star WR, Lackawanna College, Pennsylvania)

A week removed from a dominant performance, Norval Black was slowed down in Lackawanna’s 30-17 victory over Monroe College, while teammate Ji’Ayir Brown shined bright.

Last week, Black tallied 150 receiving yards and one touchdown on just four catches. His production slowed down against Monroe, however, with only one catch for five yards.

Even with a lack of production this week, Black still has 487 receiving yards and five touchdowns through six games this season.

Black will look to get back up to speed on Saturday in a home matchup against Hocking College.