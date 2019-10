In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Ben Ferree and Dylan Jacobs discuss Penn State's 35-7 win over Purdue.

The pair start by talking about the Nittany Lion's up and down offensive performance before turning their attention to the running back rotation.

They then discuss the domination of the Penn State defense and its struggles on special teams.

The two conclude the episode by talking about the rest of the games in the Big Ten last week.