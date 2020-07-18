As spring football ended in 2019, Tommy Stevens was faced with his second quarterback battle in his Penn State career.

After narrowly losing out on the starting job to Trace McSorley a few seasons prior, Stevens was ready to once again compete for a starting job against Sean Clifford.

But this competition was different.

Stevens physically wasn’t ready to compete, and it ultimately led to him transferring from the Penn State program — a decision that proved to be difficult for the now New Orleans Saints quarterback.

“Obviously it was not easy, and that kind of decision never is... I spent so much time at Penn State,” Stevens told The Daily Collegian on the Collegian Football Podcast. “... There're so many good memories.

“It was tough, and I think the timing of it was what made it the most difficult just because of where I was as a player and where we were as a program too.”

At the end of Penn State’s winter workouts in 2018, the quarterback broke his foot and had surgery the next day.

Stevens’ began the long process of rehab and eventually returned to fall camp at full strength, ready to aid Penn State at the do it all “lion” position.

But Stevens broke his foot again during fall camp and was left with a decision: have surgery again or wait for it to heal.

The Indianapolis native chose to let it heal.

“I missed the first four weeks of the season,” Stevens said. “I finally got back for the Ohio State game.

“And at that point, I was playing with a little bit of restriction just because the foot’s still broken.”

Stevens managed the pain of this injury throughout the entire 2018 season that saw him appear in six games and be responsible for three total touchdowns.

“At the end of the season, I was playing [in] a lot of pain. It was hard to practice. It was really hard to do anything,” Stevens said. “I remember I’d wake up every morning and you go from laying in bed for 8-10 hours —however much sleep you get — and you wake up and it feels fine and you're like, ‘Yeah, maybe it's feeling better today,’ and you get up and take one step and I mean immediately it just hurt again.”

Stevens said he relied on painkillers such as Tylenol and Advil, but eventually, even at high dosage he was taking, the pills weren’t helping the pain and his foot wasn’t healing.

This led to Stevens having surgery on his foot in Indianapolis following the season, which forced him to miss Penn State’s Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky.

However, the timing of the surgery would allow Stevens to compete for the starting quarterback job following McSorley’s graduation in the spring.

“So fast forward to spring ball the following year, we were kind of being slow with it,” Stevens said. “I felt like I was ready to go.

“I was able to do some things, especially toward the back end of spring ball. But I was kind of held back in tempo. I wasn't able to compete for the job at that point.”

According to Stevens, Penn State wasn’t ready to make a decision about who the starting quarterback was going to be in the fall, a decision Stevens understands.

“I understood why they couldn't make that decision and why they couldn't be like, ‘Hey, Tom, you're going to be the starter for us,’ just based off of what [Clifford and I had] done in the past, and I understand that's the way [Penn State] goes about [its] business,” Stevens said. “As somebody that wants to get into the coaching profession one day, I understand.

“But at the same time, I was going to be a fifth-year senior guy that had gone through at least three spring balls before that. I felt like they knew what they had with me.”

Ultimately for Stevens, he felt like the best decision for him was to move on from Penn State and seek a new opportunity in his final college season.

“I didn't feel like putting my future in their hands,” Stevens said. “I felt like there would be somebody else out there that might value my skillset a little bit more and not even guarantee the position because that wasn't what I wanted.”

Stevens found that place in Starkville, Mississippi, where former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead had assumed the role of head coach.

“Luckily for me, [Mississippi State] was in a situation where they needed a guy,” Stevens said. “I took official [visits] to three other places, so I was lucky that Coach Moorhead was looking for a guy at the time, and I felt like that was the best place for me to go.”

And at the end of the day, Stevens still loves Penn State. But the seventh round draft pick felt he made the right decision for himself by finishing his college football career in the SEC.

“I went to a place in the south where it was, in a weird way, kind of similar to Penn State. It was a cool place,” Stevens said. “I am lucky enough to say I was a guy that was able to play in two of the hardest conferences in America — the SEC West and the Big Ten East.

“I was able to see the game at the highest level, and I'm very, very thankful for that.”

