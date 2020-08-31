One Big Ten school will have to wait until after Labor Day to continue workouts for its athletic programs.

Iowa announced it’s suspending all athletic workouts until Labor Day on Monday following 93 positive coronavirus tests among student-athletes, coaches and staff in the past week of testing.

“Due to the recent increase in cases in the community, we have made the decision to pause voluntary and mandatory workouts until after Labor Day,” said Iowa head team physician Dr. Andrew Peterson in a statement. “We remain confident in our overall process, including testing, contact tracing and daily health screening.”

Iowa has now received a total of 176 positive coronavirus tests along with 2,560 negative tests since teams returned to campus on May 29.

