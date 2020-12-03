Penn State is coming off its first win of the season and is looking to build on its momentum for the final few games of the season.

The Nittany Lions are favorites on the road as they travel to Rutgers for a battle of the two worst teams in the Big Ten East.

Penn State is listed as an 11.5 point favorite over the Scarlet Knights.

The Nittany Lions’ moneyline odds are -480 while Rutgers is listed at +350 to win outright.

The over/under point total is set at 55.5 total points.

Penn State is 1-5 against the spread this season while the Knights are 4-2.

