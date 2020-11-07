Penn State came into Saturday afternoon looking to turn around an 0-2 start to the season.

The Nittany Lions did anything but that in a 35-19 loss to Maryland in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State is now 0-3 for the first time since 2001.

Here is how our staff grades Penn State’s second loss of the season.

Offense: D - Justin Morganstein

Once again, Penn State was unable to get the start it wanted on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions couldn’t get on the board until the second quarter when the team was already down 21-0.

Sean Clifford also looked similar to his first two starts of the season as overthrows and poor decisions caused the quarterback to turn the ball over three times.

In addition, Penn State didn’t take advantage of Maryland’s poor run defense coming in as the Nittany Lions totaled just 94 yards on the ground.

While the absences of Journey Brown and Noah Cain can be a part of that, there is no reason Devyn Ford and the other young running backs cannot replace a good portion of the production.

New offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca has really struggled through three games, and if it weren’t for receivers Jahan Dotson and Parker Washington, this offense would be completely lost.

Defense: C - Andrew Porterfield

For a quarterback making his third career start, Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa exposed the Nittany Lions’ defensive unit all night long.

Maryland finished with 405 yards of total offense with 282 passing yards and 123 rushing yards as Tagovailoa threw three touchdowns.

A season ago, Penn State didn’t give up a single point to the Terrapins on the road.

A lone bright spot for Brent Pry’s squad was defensive end Jayson Oweh, who finished with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss in an impressive showing for the 2021 NFL Draft prospect.

The Nittany Lions gave up nine third down conversions on just 16 attempts to the now 2-1 Terrapins.

Special Teams: D - Evan Patrick

Penn State didn’t do much to impact the game with its special teams play against Maryland.

Devyn Ford and Parker Washington didn’t do anything spectacular with their three combined kick returns while Jahan Dotson returned just a single punt for 11 yards.

The Terrapins were able to pin the Nittany Lions’ offense inside the 5-yard line on multiple occasions while Penn State punter Jordan Stout had four punts with none of them ending up inside the 20-yard line.

Jake Pinegar missed his lone field goal attempt of the game from 49 yards out in the third quarter.

The only positive for the Nittany Lions from a special teams perspective is that they didn’t turn the ball over.

Coaching: F - Benjamin Ferree

For the third week in a row, Penn State wasn’t prepared to play.

The Nittany Lions were outmatched in every area of the game and it showed in the scoreline.

Maryland scored two first half touchdowns on simple slant plays that broke for huge gains.

On Penn State’s first drive of the game, the Nittany Lions went for it on fourth down at the Maryland 7-yard line and decided to throw a fade to a 5-foot-10, freshman wide receiver.

Penn State should’ve taken an easy three points instead of giving Maryland a big momentum swing.

Throughout the game, the Nittany Lions failed to adjust to what Marland was doing. The offense looked hopeless for all 60 minutes and the defense had no answers for Tagovailoa.

Overall, this was one of the worst performances by a Penn State team under James Franklin and it goes back to coaching.