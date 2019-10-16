Before the start of the 2019 season, all the hype for this Penn State team was around the defensive side of the ball.

Now, at the halfway point of the season, the Nittany Lions defense ranks towards the top of the charts for a lot of defensive statistics and is arguably one of the country’s best defensive units.

Overall

In scoring defense, Penn State is the No. 2 ranked team in the FBS, giving up an average of just 8.4 points per game through six games which trails only Wisconsin.

The red zone defense has been an area where the team has thrived, which is a big reason for the success in scoring defense.

The Nittany Lions have more games played (6) than touchdowns conceded (5).

The defense’s red zone capabilities were on full display against Pitt in week three when Penn State kept the Panthers out of the endzone on four consecutive plays late in the fourth quarter in a goal to go situation.

“When you put in the work all off-season, you know it's definitely nice to have something to show for it and I think coming into the season, we wanted to be the best defense in the country,” defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. “It wasn't just one unit, it was all the units coming together, making that decision, and then going out and executing during the off-season — it's definitely paid dividends so far in the season, and we're just going to continue to grow each week.”

Rushing Defense

Teams simply can’t run the ball against the Nittany Lions from what we’ve seen so far this season, and a lot of that is thanks to the ability of the defensive line to disrupt run blocking.

Penn State has the No. 3 ranked run defense in terms of rush yards conceded per game with 53.8.

The linebacking corps has also been a vital part of the run defense due to the group’s speed and ability to track down backs on the outside.

The Nittany Lions have given up just a single rushing touchdown all season, and none in the last three games.

Only one team in the nation, Georgia (zero rushing TDs allowed), has been better in terms of keeping opposing runners out of the endzone.

“I think that we’re pretty committed to stopping the run,” Linebacker Jan Johnson said. “We’ve had a lot of success with that.“

The defense is also tied for fifth in the FBS with eight forced fumbles on the season.

Passing Defense

Opponents are completing just 57.4 percent of their passes against Penn State, but the air attack is where teams will have to beat this defense if they hope to come away with points.

The pass defense has been good, but not great like the run defense has.

The 57.4 opposition completion percentage is outside the top 30 in the FBS. The Nittany Lions have also given up 205.8 yards per game in the air, which holds up similarly to the completion percentage in FBS rankings.

The pass rush is an area where the defense is elite in terms of pass defense.

With 27 sacks on the year, the Nittany Lions are second in the nation behind Ohio State’s 28 which is largely thanks to defensive end Chase Young who has 8.5 alone.

The depth of the defensive line, and really the defense as a whole, has played a major part in why Penn State has been able to get to the quarterback so often — 13 different players have recorded a sack in the first half of the season.

“Our room is deep, but coming here, [defensive line coach Sean] Spencer always said what makes Penn State's defensive line unit so special is that we're able to rotate, and that's what we do each week,” Mustipher said. “As the game goes on, the guys — you definitely start to see the offensive line wearing down, and we're just continuing to rotate, and we're so fresh because we have so many guys that can rotate and that can go in there and do the job.”

The Nittany Lions have given up just four total passing touchdowns this season.