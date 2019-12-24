Editor's Note: As the 2010s come to a close, The Daily Collegian looks back on at the defining moments in Penn State's decade in news, sports, arts and more with its Decade In Review edition, available in both print and online.

There are plenty of games in the past 10 years that fans have fond memories of.

From conference championships to record-breaking milestones, this decade had plenty of games that fans always go back to watch, win or lose.

Here are 10 games that stand out over the past decade.

10. 2017 vs Michigan

While this was not a great game on paper, this was a watershed moment in the decade for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions held the No. 2 ranking at the time and College GameDay was coming to Happy Valley for the first time since 2009.

Led by Saquon Barkley, the hosts put on a show on a White Out night under the lights.

Barkley took the second play from scrimmage to the house, setting the tone for the rest of the contest in the process.

Even though then-No. 17 Michigan fought back in the half, the Nittany Lions scored the final 28 points of the game in what turned out to be a 42-13 blowout of one of Penn State’s fiercest rivals.

The win put the Nittany Lions at 7-0 and had some fans dreaming of the College Football Playoff, but those dreams would come crashing down after consecutive losses to Ohio State and Michigan State in the coming weeks.

9. 2010 vs Northwestern

It appeared as if Joe Paterno would have to wait another week for his 400th win.

Much of the chatter surrounding Penn State’s game against Northwestern was the chance for Paterno to achieve this career milestone with a victory over the Wildcats.

But after falling behind by three touchdowns in the first half, it looked like that milestone was going to be put on hold for another week or two.

However, quarterback Matt McGloin threw four touchdown passes in the final 30 minutes and Penn State’s defense shutout the Wildcats in the second half, as the Nittany Lions rallied from a 21-0 deficit to help Paterno become the first major coach at the Division I level to get to 400 wins.

8. 2014 Pinstripe Bowl vs Boston College

This bowl wasn’t a game between two great teams, but it did mark the first postseason bowl appearance for Penn State since 2011, as a result of the NCAA sanctions imposed in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case.

It turned out to be a memorable one.

Both teams battled on a cold December day at Yankee Stadium, but it was Penn State that found itself trailing 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions tied the game in the middle of the fourth when sophomore quarterback Christian Hackenberg threw his third touchdown pass of the day, and each team added one more field goal, tying the game at 24 at the conclusion of regulation.

In overtime, Boston College struck first with a quick touchdown pass, but Eagles kicker Mike Knoll missed the extra point.

Therefore, when Penn State responded with a touchdown of its own and kicker Sam Ficken made the extra point, the Nittany Lions won by one point, 31–30, avoiding a losing record in James Franklin’s first season.

7. 2017 vs Iowa

While Penn State’s goal of repeating as Big Ten champions would not come to fruition, its last-second heroics at Kinnick Stadium that September will long be remembered in Happy Valley.

On a night in which Saquon Barkley had 358 all-purpose yards — and made a number of highlight-reel plays — it was Trace McSorley who helped orchestrate an 80-yard touchdown drive in just 95 seconds, the last four of which would prove to birth one of the most memorable plays of the decade.

Penn State faced a fourth-and-goal at the 7-yard line with just four seconds remaining when Juwan Johnson beat his man off the line of scrimmage, and caught a pass from McSorley that floated in between two defenders for a walk-off touchdown, silencing the Kinnick crowd and sealing the improbable win for Penn State.

While the program was already back in the national spotlight at this point, it was this victory that helped to solidify the legacies of McSorley, Barkley, Johnson and the rest of the Nitany Lions, building the resume of one of the most successful teams in recent program history.

6. 2017 vs Ohio State

Fresh off a win over Michigan the week prior, Penn State was rolling into Columbus with a 7-0 record and one of the best offenses in college football.

But what ended up costing the Nittany Lions on that fateful Saturday was their defense.

Penn State scored 14 of the game’s first 17 points against then-No. 6 Ohio State, and led 28-17 at halftime, and 35-20 at the end of the third quarter respectively.

And yet, thanks to some conservative play calling on offense and a masterful performance from former Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett, the Nittany Lions surrendered 19 points in the final quarter and trailed for the first time on the day with under two minutes remaining.

After McSorley and company failed to complete a pass on the ensuing drive, Ohio State knelt twice to complete one of the more shocking comebacks in recent Big Ten history, giving the Buckeyes control of the East division in the process.

5. 2011 vs Illinois

Joe Paterno’s record-setting win certainly did not come easy.

Then-No. 21 Penn State trailed for most of the game against an upstart Illinois group at Beaver Stadium, but just like it did the year prior to secure victory No. 400 for Paterno, his team was determined to get him that milestone 409th victory.

The Nittany Lions overcame six fumbles — two of which they lost — with running back Silas Redd’s 3-yard touchdown run with 68 seconds left. Penn State’s only touchdown came after Illinois corner Justin Green was whistled for pass interference while breaking up a fourth-down pass to Derek Moye in the end zone.

The Illini drove from their 17 to the Penn State 25-yard line on the next drive, but kicker Derek Dimke’s 42-yard field goal attempt bounced off the right upright as time expired, sealing the 10-7 victory for the hosts.

With the win, Paterno the all-time winningest coach in NCAA Division I history, surpassing Eddie Robinson’s record of 408 victories that he set at FCS school Grambling State from 1941-97.

4. 2017 Rose Bowl vs USC

Two days in 2017 gave us one of the best college football games of that year, and of the decade in general.

Fresh off a Big Ten championship a month prior, No. 5 Penn State met with No. 9 USC in a showdown between two of the most storied programs in the nation.

From the start, the game was a track meet, with both teams scoring points quickly, and in bunches. But it was a memorable 28-point third quarter for the Nittany Lions that put them in a prime position to win.

After trailing 27-21 at the break, Penn State scored three touchdowns on its first three snaps of the second half: a stunning 72-yard run by Barkley, a bobbled 79-yard catch by Godwin and a 3-yard TD run by McSorley after an interception return.

USC trailed 49-35 with nine minutes to play, but would score touchdowns on consecutive possessions to tie up one of the greatest Rose Bowls ever played.

After 98 combined points and 1,040 yards of spectacular offensive play, the highest-scoring Rose Bowl in history rested on the left foot of Matt Boermeester, who hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired to give the Trojans an unlikely comeback victory in Pasadena.

3. 2016 vs Wisconsin

Penn State was riding an eight-game winning streak heading into the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, but it didn’t appear as if that would continue at the onset.

Wisconsin scored 28 of the game’s first 35 points, and it initially looked like the Badgers would blow out Penn State and end the dream season.

But even as they were faced with a 21-point first-half deficit, the Nittany Lions responded.

Spearheaded by a superb second half that had already become a staple of the 2016 team, McSorley threw three of his four touchdown passes in the final 35 minutes of the game, and connected on a number of deep balls against a reeling Wisconsin secondary.

After a Saquon Barkley receiving touchdown gave Penn State the lead for good at 35-31, the Nittany Lions stopped the Badgers short on fourth-and-1, closing the book on one of the most improbable runs to a conference title in recent college football history.

2. 2013 vs Michigan

In what has since been recognized as one of the most famous games in the history of Beaver Stadium, Allen Robinson provided Penn State fans with a play that most will never forget on an October night six years ago.

Trailing then-No. 18 Michigan 34-27 with under a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Robinson caught two passes on the Nittany Lions’ final drive in regulation.

No grab in Robinson’s Penn State career was more important than his 36-yard catch where he elevated over Wolverines defensive back Channing Stribling and got the Nittany Lions down to the 1-yard-line with just over 30 seconds to play.

After then-freshman Christian Hackenberg sneaked in for the first rushing TD against Michigan to knot things up at 34 and send the game to overtime, both teams would settle for field goals, or would turn the ball over on downs in the overtime periods.

However, while Michigan settled for another field goal in the fourth overtime, Penn State went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Wolverines 16-yard line. Running back Bill Belton converted and made the gamble a good one.

Three plays later, Belton ran for a 2-yard touchdown to lift Penn State past Michigan 43-40 in what was the biggest win in Bill O'Brien's two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

1. 2016 vs Ohio State

Penn State was in desperate need of a signature win as it welcomed then-No. 2 Ohio State to Beaver Stadium on Oct. 22, 2016.

As it turns out, this was a game that changed the entire trajectory of the program.

Penn State hadn’t beaten a top-five team in the AP Poll since 1999, but McSorley, Barkley and the rest of the Nittany Lions were able to pull off an improbable upset as 19-point underdogs in a game that gave Franklin and his staff a historic victory.

The Nittany Lions fell behind 12-0 early, before a Chris Godwin receiving touchdown brought the hosts within five points at the break.

After the Buckeyes rattled off nine unanswered points in the third quarter it looked as if Penn State would still be in search of that signature win.

But a 17-point fourth quarter — highlighted by Grant Haley’s blocked field goal return — proved to be the difference in the game, and they couldn’t keep the fans off the field after Penn State’s defense came up with a final stand in the waning moments.

Not only was it a significant moment in the post-Paterno era, but the game sparked an improbable Big Ten championship run and two straight 11-win seasons with McSorley and Barkley at the helm of Penn State’s offense.