All it could take for Penn State football to shut down for a week and at least miss one game is six players testing positive for the coronavirus.

In the Big Ten’s enhanced medical protocols, a 5% team positivity rate combined with a 7.5% population positivity rate will force a program to shut down for a minimum of seven days.

In the Nittany Lions’ case, that 5% amounts to just six players out of the 120 currently on the roster, leaving little room for error.

That’s why James Franklin has put a massive emphasis on controlling the variables his football team is faced with. By social distancing, wearing masks and holding virtual meetings, the Nittany Lions’ head coach isn’t shying away from any precautions.

“One of the things we have to be careful of, that I think was a mistake in some of the other sports, is when you start testing every day, that’s not a cure-all,” Franklin said. “That doesn’t solve your issues, that’s just another layer of protection, another layer of protocols.”

The Big Ten implemented daily testing for all student-athletes this fall, and cited this implementation as a major reason for bringing back college football at the time it did.

And as beneficial as that testing is, Franklin knows it’s just a small part of what will be required to play the nine games scheduled from late-October to mid-December.

Communication has been another key element in maintaining an operational program throughout the uncertainty in recent months.

Now, controlling behavior is the main focus.

“For us, we’ve gotten to a pretty good place and I think the communication has been the most important part of all of it,” Franklin said. “Our behaviors are the most important thing that we have got to continue working on, and I think some of the other leagues, once they started testing every day, it kind of gave everyone a false sense of security.”

Franklin and his team are taking more precautions than most teams around the country.

The Nittany Lions haven’t had practice in full pads once yet, and they haven’t practiced as a full team, either.

“For us, we went split practices longer than most pretty much everybody that I look at… everybody was practicing full practices for a long time,” Franklin said. “We weren’t, we just started that last week. I don’t see anybody wearing masks at practices… I would rather go above and beyond everything so we wear masks every practice, whether it’s the full visor or the visor and the cloth.”

Whether or not this provides his competitors with any sort of advantage, Franklin doesn’t seem to mind — he wants to keep his program as safe as possible no matter what measures need to be taken.

Franklin said the program is relying on the consultation of the team’s medical professionals to decide when to switch from Zoom to in-person meetings.

“If we do it, I think for all of us, we can’t think of it and compare it to how we used to be,” Franklin said. “So that meeting may be one position group in Holuba, that may be using our team auditorium and offensive and defensive meeting rooms as meeting rooms… it’s going to be different, nothing is going to be the same.”

There are still a number of unanswered questions for Franklin and his team.

The Penn State head coach is detail-oriented, and travel and food are some of things he is keeping in his mind ahead of the season.

“Traveling to games, how are we going to do it? The size of the plane is a little bit of a challenge here in State College,” Franklin said. “At the hotels, who is serving the food? As football coaches, and I think as you guys have gotten to know me pretty well, every detail is going to matter and everything’s got to be thought through.”

Franklin also said his team will have an organized scrimmage prior to the first game of the season, which will likely come later in the process of implementing full-team and full-pads practices.

One thing is for sure, though — Franklin is trying to control as much as he can and to get his players and staff to buy into the same mentality on the individual level.

“We can’t eliminate all risk, that’s not realistic — but how many variables can we control? That’s what we’re trying to do,” Franklin said. “That’s where the communication with our staff and with our parents and with the players is really important to get everybody to buy into that.”