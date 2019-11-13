Before the 2019 season, Indiana coach Tom Allen told his players, “If you don’t believe, you need to leave.”

On Nov. 2, the Hoosiers dismantled Northwestern 34-3, guaranteeing their first winning season since 2007 in the process.

Indiana has seven wins, is headed to a bowl game for just the third time this decade and should be favored in at least two more games this season.

It’s safe to say that Allen’s team has responded to his message.

“I think coach Allen has done a great job,” James Franklin said. “He's got great energy and I think he's in it for the right reasons. He cares about the kids and is building that program the right way. It's great to see him having the success he's having in year three.”

On Sunday, the latest AP poll was released and Indiana found itself ranked for the first time since Sept. 20, 1994 among the teams listed, coming in at No. 24.

The national landscape is a lot different now than when the Hoosiers were last ranked.

In 1994, Tom Allen was coaching at Temple Heights Christian School in Tampa, a gallon of gas cost just $1.14 and Nebraska was one of the biggest powers in college football.

That year also marked the release of Pulp Fiction and The Shawshank Redemption, the television show Friends debuted on NBC, and The Notorious B.I.G. released “Ready To Die.”

Neither of Indiana’s two quarterbacks were alive in 1994, but Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey have been more than capable on the field this season.

Before suffering a season-ending injury in a win over Northwestern, Penix had thrown for 1,400 yards and racked up 12 total touchdowns.

And even as Penix struggled with injuries throughout the campaign, Ramsey has nine touchdowns and three interceptions in filling in for the redshirt freshman.

“I do think that [Michael] Penix was taking their offense to a whole other level, and I think he's got a chance to be special,” Franklin said. “But we've been very impressed with Ramsey. He's got good mobility, and is making big-time throws.”

Led by the impressive play of Penix and Ramsey, Indiana’s offense has been the driving force behind its rise to relevance in the Big Ten.

In fact, the Hoosiers have failed to score 30 points just once this season. As of this week, Indiana is averaging nearly 38 points in all seven wins as part of one of the most potent offenses in the Big Ten.

Outside of a 10-point performance against Ohio State, this spread offense has seen great success against the likes of Rutgers, Maryland, Nebraska and Northwestern, to the tune of four consecutive wins over that span.

“They are throwing the ball all over the field, and running the ball probably less than what we have seen from Indiana over the last few years,” Franklin said. “But they are throwing it extremely well... They mix in tempo, they go unbalanced. They do it all.”

In his three seasons at Indiana (two as a head coach and one as defensive coordinator), Allen has seen his team miss out on bowl eligibility twice. In 2016, the Hoosiers won that final matchup against Purdue and went on to the Foster Farms Bowl, but in the past two seasons they’ve been left sitting at five wins.

This time around, Indiana has qualified for a bowl game with three games remaining on the schedule.

One more victory and Indiana will have reached eight wins for the first time since 1993. Two more, and the Hoosiers will get to nine wins for the first time since 1967.

However, seven wins and a bowl game appearance was not the final goal for this Indiana team, and their path to a potentially historic season will continue at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.

“I think it’s going to be a real challenge,” Franklin said. “They are coming in here playing with a lot of confidence, ranked in the top-25, kind of like our schedule has been all year long. I know our guys are looking forward to getting back into the stadium and playing a game.”