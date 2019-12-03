Penn State picked up a special teams commit for the class of 2020 today from punter Levi Forrest.

Forrest is the first at his position in the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class and he announced his commitment on Twitter after talking to special teams coordinator Joe Lorig earlier today.

After a great talk with @CoachJoeLorig today I’m am extremely excited to announce that I have received an offer and committed to Pennsylvania State University! I would like to thank @CoachJoeLorig @Coach_Mani and @coachjfranklin for this incredible opportunity!#WeAre #PSUnrivaled pic.twitter.com/vC6f3S7tpF — Levi Forrest (@leviforrest33) December 3, 2019

The Virginia product is ranked as the sixth best punter in the class of 2020 by Kohl’s Kicking Camps and was one of 36 punters who earned a five-star rating at the camp.

Forrest had offers from Arkansas State and Marshall.