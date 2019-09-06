Miles Sanders went from being known as the next LeSean McCoy, to the next Saquon Barkley, but he’s never been Miles Sanders - until now.

Sanders wrote a letter to the city of Philadelphia in The Players Tribune on Friday titled, “What’s Up, Philly.”

In the letter, Sanders describes the feeling and the “special moment” he had on draft day and how it was a dream come true for him to become a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sanders then introduces himself to the city as Miles, or Boobie.

But then he talks about his journey to the Eagles and how Pennsylvania is all he has known.

He discusses how he was labeled as the next McCoy and the pressure that was put on him and then he was labeled the next Barkely at Penn State, but through it all he had to be Sanders.

“It’s easy to get caught up in trying to be somebody else or live up to expectations, instead of just controlling what you can control and doing you,” Sanders said in the letter. “It’s easy to forget who you are.”

Sanders said that sitting behind Barkley for two seasons was one of the hardest things he’s done in his life, but he is now thankful for it as it allowed him to grow as a person and as a running back.

Sanders then says how motivated he is to work, to bring home another Super Bowl ring. He says he feels like the luckiest guy in all of Pennsylvania.

Sanders closes the letter by staying true to himself and saying he isn’t the next anybody. The Eagles drafted Miles Sanders and he is going to work hard to make sure the city remembers his name.

The Eagles and Sanders open the 2019 NFL season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Washington Redskins.