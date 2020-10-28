Week 7 of the NFL season is complete, and with it came some impressive performances from former Penn State football players.

Here are some of the notable games former Nittany Lions had this past week.

Allen Robinson

Despite the Bears’ struggles on offense on Monday night against the Rams, Allen Robinson found ways to get involved.

The seventh-year wide receiver caught four passes for 70 yards with the majority of the yardage coming on a single play.

.@AllenRobinson is making plays on Monday Night Football pic.twitter.com/zonGNh9Mid — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) October 27, 2020

That 42-yard reception was the longest of the game for Chicago.

Robinson caught all four of his targets from quarterback Nick Foles.

Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin was the Buccaneers’ second-leading receiver in their blowout win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Tom Brady targeted the fourth-year wide receiver nine times, and Godwin hauled in all nine.

He finished with 88 yards and a single touchdown that came on an impressive toe drag catch at the edge of the endzone.

Godwin will miss Tampa Bay’s Monday night matchup with the New York Giants due to an injury he sustained to his index finger during the game on Sunday.

Adrian Amos

Adrian Amos was a key piece of Green Bay’s defense in its win over Houston on Sunday.

The sixth-year safety racked up six total tackles including a sack on 3rd down in the red zone to hold the Texans to a field goal on the drive.

Amos also recovered a fumble in the final moments of the game that effectively sealed the win for the Packers as they improved to 5-1 on the season.

Kevin Givens

Kevin Givens continues to impress with San Francisco as he got his first career sack on Sunday against New England.

Givens’ sack ended the game and sealed the win for the 49ers as they improved to 4-3 on the year.

Givens now has eight total tackles on the season.

Amani Oruwariye

Amani Oruwariye has been arguably the Lions’ best defensive back since Week 3 of the season.

Since Week 3 (3 games), CB Amani Oruwariye has been playing lights out Coverage Summary (out of 95 CBs):73.8 COV Grade (22nd)38.6% Catch Rate Allowed (2nd)46.6 Passer Rating Allowed (10th)5 Pass Breakups (T-2nd, rest of #Lions have 6 PBUs on the season)#OnePride pic.twitter.com/oiPMLj2t9l — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) October 21, 2020

The second-year cornerback recorded four total tackles with one tackle for loss in the game and played 93% of the snaps.

Robbie Gould

Robbie Gould went 2-for-2 on his field goal attempts for San Francisco in its win on Sunday over New England.

The veteran kicker also made three out of four extra points on the day.