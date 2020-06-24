Saquon Barkley's impressive rookie campaign in 2018 was one of the best of any running back this decade.

According to PFF, Barkley was the third highest-graded rookie running back of the decade with a 85.2 grade.

Highest-graded rookie RBs of the decadeAlfred Morris (2012) - 91.0Eddie Lacy (2013) - 87.5Saquon Barkley (2018) - 85.2Kareem Hunt (2017) - 82.4 pic.twitter.com/bcRDm2xHj7 — PFF (@PFF) June 21, 2020

Alfred Morris, in 2012 had the highest grade with a 91.0. Eddie Lacy had the second highest-grade with a 87.5 in 2013.

Barkley rushed for 1,307 yards in 2018 and averaged five yards per carry. The former Penn State running back was named the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was part of the NFL All-Rookie team.

