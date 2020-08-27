Without football this fall, Penn State fans will be able to relive some memorable moments as they await the Nittany Lions’ return to Beaver Stadium.

Big Ten Network will be airing two Penn State games from 2016 beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The first game will be the marquee matchup against Ohio State in which the Nittany Lions pulled off a White Out victory over the No. 2 team in the nation for their fifth win of James Franklin’s third season at the helm.

The second game, set to begin at 10:30 p.m., will be the game from a couple of weeks earlier against Minnesota in which Penn State bounced back from a loss versus Michigan in an overtime win on the road against the Golden Gophers.

