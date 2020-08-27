Penn State defeated Ohio State 24-21
Buy Now

Penn State's Saquon Barkley (26), right, jumps as Ohio State's Gareon Conley (8), left, chases him as Penn State played Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Penn State defeated Ohio State 24-21.

 Cameron Hart

Without football this fall, Penn State fans will be able to relive some memorable moments as they await the Nittany Lions’ return to Beaver Stadium.

Big Ten Network will be airing two Penn State games from 2016 beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The first game will be the marquee matchup against Ohio State in which the Nittany Lions pulled off a White Out victory over the No. 2 team in the nation for their fifth win of James Franklin’s third season at the helm.

The second game, set to begin at 10:30 p.m., will be the game from a couple of weeks earlier against Minnesota in which Penn State bounced back from a loss versus Michigan in an overtime win on the road against the Golden Gophers.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags