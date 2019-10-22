On Sunday, three-star wide receiver Liam Clifford — the brother of Sean Clifford — committed to Penn State.

The commitment from the younger Clifford brother marks another time that the Nittany Lions will take the field with a tandem of brothers on the roster.

Here is a look at some of the notable sibling duos to play at Penn State in the past.

Josh and Zech McPhearson

The most recent duo on the list has made an impact in different ways.

The older of the two siblings, Josh McPhearson, transferred to Penn State in 2015 and immediately found a home on special teams and on the scout team, garnering rave reviews from his teammates and coaches before exiting at the end of the 2017 season.

His younger brother, Zech, played 24 games over the course of his time at Penn State. In 2017, McPhearson recorded eight total tackles and recovered his first career fumble on a third-quarter fumble caused by Josh, at Maryland.

After appearing in 13 games and recording eight solo tackles in 2018, McPhearson transferred to Texas Tech. His season-high in tackles came against Oklahoma State, with six.

Andre, Gerry, Phil, Jason and Aaron Collins

The Collins family was a major part of the Penn State program for over a decade.

Andre Collins starred as a member of the Nittany Lions and went onto be a linebacker with the Washington Redskins. He started the Collins pipeline to University Park, and Gerry, a running back, followed a few years later.

Phil Collins was a relatively unheralded player at Penn State, catching just one touchdown pass in his career. Jason Collins appeared like he would have a strong career, but he fractured his leg in 1996 and played just 12 games for the remainder of his career, finishing his time at the Nittany Lions with an interception.

Aaron Collins was a four-year letterman at Penn State, and he helped lead the Nittany Lions to a 41-8 record, a Big Ten title and victories in the 1995 Rose Bowl, the 1996 Outback Bowl and the 1997 Fiesta Bowl.

Matt and Chris Bahr

It’s not often that two kickers are brothers, much less attend the same school, but this tandem of kickers had great success at Penn State, and beyond.

At Penn State, Chris Bahr was named an All-American in 1975. He led the Nittany Lions in scoring that year, including four field goals over 50 yards.

After four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Chris Bahr went on to become a stalwart placekicker with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, where he would eventually kick in two Super Bowl victories.

As a senior at Penn State, in 1978, Matt Bahr was a consensus All-America selection. He actually played a year of professional soccer before entering the NFL Draft and won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matt Bahr also kicked what would prove to be the decisive field goal in Super Bowl XXV in 1991 as the Giants beat the Buffalo Bills 20–19.

Dave and Harry Alston

Before Wally Tripplet was considered the first African-American star at Penn State, there was David Alston.

Dave Alston, and his brother Harry joined the freshman football team in September, 1941. They are reported to be the first African-American football players at Penn State.

While his brother did not see the field much, David Alston had exhibited tremendous promise that year as a halfback at a time when freshmen were ineligible to play on varsity teams. But he died the next year after complications resulting from a minor surgical procedure, and Harry Alston would leave the program the following year.

Esquire magazine had named David Alston the top sophomore football player in the nation and a preseason All-American just prior to his death.

Tyler and Kyle Lucas

The two Lucas brothers have different stories, but both ended up at Penn State.

Kyle Lucas started at Lock Haven for two years before transferring to Penn State for the remainder of his career. Tyler started at Penn State that same year as a freshman, making the team as a walk-on quarterback.

However, Tyler Lucas would redshirt his freshman season and see limited time in his redshirt freshman year due to an injury. He would later transfer to De Anza Community College, and then Montana in 2015, where he finished his career with the Grizz.

After their collegiate careers, the two have competed in the athletic competition show, The Titan Games, hosted by Dwayne Johnson.

Chris and Jason Ganter

The final duo on this list played vastly different positions.

Chris Ganter, the older of the two, was a quarterback in Happy Valley, but he rarely saw any work. In four seasons, Ganter did not record a passing touchdown and ran for one touchdown, mostly serving as a backup quarterback for the entirety of his tenure.

His brother Jason played 28 games as a member of the Nittany Lions, and showed flashes of greatness in his career, most notably in his senior season. In that 2007 campaign, Ganter finished with 10 tackles and an interception in 12 games, and was a veteran presence on Joe Paterno’s defense.