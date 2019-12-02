With November coming to a close, the majority of Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class have finished their seasons and already stepped onto the gridiron for the final time in their high school careers.

Two commits’ seasons concluded in different fashions during week 15 play, while the Nittany Lions’ top-rated offensive recruit led an outburst that helped his team remain undefeated while defending their regional championship.

KeAndre Lambert (4-star WR, Maury High School, Virginia)

The wide receiver from Norfolk did not disappoint in the Virginia Class 5 Region A championship game on Friday night.

Lambert had a receiving, rushing and passing touchdown in a 35-14 win against Salem High School.

The first score came on a 41-yard reception that gave the Commodores a 14-0 lead after the opening quarter.

He would get in the endzone again after forcing and recovering a fumble late in the second quarter and throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the half.

Turnover!Maury strips the ball and recovers the Salem fumble at the 5-yard line.Maury 14, Salem 7, 1:53 left 2Q pic.twitter.com/PVlD3nq88r — Greg Giesen (@FGGiesen) November 30, 2019

Maury was holding onto a one touchdown lead late with less than five minutes remaining in the game when Lambert got his final touchdown of the day on a 37-yard run coming from a direct snap in the wildcat formation.

Turnover!Maury strips the ball and recovers the Salem fumble at the 5-yard line.Maury 14, Salem 7, 1:53 left 2Q pic.twitter.com/PVlD3nq88r — Greg Giesen (@FGGiesen) November 30, 2019

The team held on to win and claimed its second consecutive regional title.

Lambert is 6-foot-1 and is the third-highest rated player in Penn State’s 2020 class with a 0.9264 247Sports composite rating.

He will have the opportunity to lead his team again next week when Maury play Region B champion Varina High School in the state semifinal on Dec. 6.

Maury lost in the semifinal to Highland Springs last season and looks to move to 14-0 and earn a spot in the Virginia Class 5 state championship game this year.

Cole Brevard (4-star DT, Carmel High School, Indiana)

Carmel High School won its ninth football state championship after taking the Class 6A title with a 20-17 win over Center Grove at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.

Cole Brevard recorded a solo tackle in his final high school game.

The defensive tackle ends his senior campaign with 44 tackles, 26 solo, two tackles for loss and a sack in 13 games.

And with that victory formation the Carmel Greyhounds are the class 6A state champs! @carmelathletics @IHSAA1TV: FSI Plus | Stream: FSGO pic.twitter.com/CUv6nVAkwr — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) December 1, 2019

He is the number one ranked 2020 recruit in Indiana with a 0.9223 247Sports composite rating and the prospect committed to Penn State on April 13.

Caziah Holmes (4-star APB, Cocoa High School, Florida)

Cocoa High School’s season came to an end on Friday night after losing 20-14 to Bolles High School in the Florida Class 4A state semifinal .

Caziah Holmes rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries but was kept out of the endzone for only the second time in 12 games this season.

He finishes his stellar senior season with 1,475 rushing yards, 20 total touchdowns and six multiscore performances.

The all-purpose back also racked up 183 receiving yards and fumbled only once on 180 carries all season.

With the loss, Cocoa ends the season with an 8-4 record and failed to make it back to the state title game it lost a year ago.

Holmes is the fourth ranked all-purpose back in the class with a 0.9231 247Sports composite rating.

He committed in August and will be enrolling at Penn State in the spring semester.