Former Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as announced by the team on Sunday.

We have signed WR DeAndre Thompkins and released CB Alexander Myres.@BordasLaw https://t.co/zhHVpPWMIx — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 30, 2020

The move comes as Pittsburgh announces the release of cornerback Alexander Myres to make room for the 5-foot-11 wideout.

Thompkins last appearance in the NFL came with the Eagles in last year’s preseason, where he hauled in just one reception before being cut by the team.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE