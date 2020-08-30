Citrus Bowl, DeAndre Thompkins (3)
Buy Now

Wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins (3) reacts after earning a Penn State first down during the 2019 Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Former Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as announced by the team on Sunday.

The move comes as Pittsburgh announces the release of cornerback Alexander Myres to make room for the 5-foot-11 wideout.

Thompkins last appearance in the NFL came with the Eagles in last year’s preseason, where he hauled in just one reception before being cut by the team.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags