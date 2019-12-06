On Friday, James Franklin received a new contract putting the rumors of him leaving Penn State to bed.

The six year contract runs through the 2025 season and had many players, past and present talking on social media.

Yessir!! That’s a nice brained... définition of a leader! Congrats coach!! @coachjfranklin https://t.co/Uk6Mz6pwVS — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) December 6, 2019

Cabinda, who was the victim of autocorrect, sent out a correction to his tweet.

No brainer* lol — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) December 6, 2019

Current defensive lineman, Aeneas Hawkins also took to Twitter to make a joke about Franklin's tweets when Penn State receives a new commitment.

Then finally, Sandy Barbour answered the question of one impatient fan.