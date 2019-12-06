On Friday, James Franklin received a new contract putting the rumors of him leaving Penn State to bed.
#WeAre pic.twitter.com/5MLCCgkDSb— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) December 6, 2019
The six year contract runs through the 2025 season and had many players, past and present talking on social media.
Bout time 🙏🏾 https://t.co/8t5E66A6f2— Grant Haley (@haleyboy10) December 6, 2019
Well deserved, Congrats coach! https://t.co/B2VHtJ5y2j— Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) December 6, 2019
Yessir!! That’s a nice brained... définition of a leader! Congrats coach!! @coachjfranklin https://t.co/Uk6Mz6pwVS— Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) December 6, 2019
Cabinda, who was the victim of autocorrect, sent out a correction to his tweet.
No brainer* lol— Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) December 6, 2019
Current defensive lineman, Aeneas Hawkins also took to Twitter to make a joke about Franklin's tweets when Penn State receives a new commitment.
#WeAre...Better#107kStrong#PSUnrivaled https://t.co/NgsZijW9VP— Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) December 6, 2019
Then finally, Sandy Barbour answered the question of one impatient fan.
How ‘bout ... now!🦁 https://t.co/TJkbpCRhoY— Sandy Barbour (@SandyB_PSUAD) December 6, 2019