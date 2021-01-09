Penn State is now on its fourth offensive coordinator since 2017 after its one-year stint with Kirk Ciarrocca came to an end Friday.

Mike Yurcich, who served as Texas’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020, has been hired to replace Ciarrocca at the same positions.

This change at offensive coordinator is different from shifts over the last few years, though.

The Nittany Lions went out of their way to replace Ciarrocca and weren’t forced to find a replacement for the role as they were when Joe Moorhead and Ricky Rahne moved on to take head coaching positions elsewhere.

Ciarrocca’s departure came as a surprise to many.

Penn State finished second in the Big Ten in yards per game, third in points per game and the top five in rushing and passing yards per game.

This sudden change after a solid offensive season in an odd year indicates the Nittany Lions found a candidate for the job they couldn’t pass up — and Yurcich certainly has a resume that could make a team feel that way.

Yurcich has 22 years of college coaching experience and 15 as an offensive coordinator. In that time, he has developed some of the nation’s top offenses and worked with many notable quarterbacks.

Since 2013, Yurcich’s offenses have averaged 6.49 yards per play, which ranks first in the FBS over that time. His teams have scored 50 or more points 26 times, and 40 or more points 51 times, which both rank first in the FBS since 2013.

Yurcich specializes in running high-powered offenses.

His time as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State started in 2013 in which his offenses averaged 38 points per game over a six-year stretch that saw the Cowboys record four 10-win seasons and two New Year’s Six appearances.

He coached quarterback Mason Rudolph, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for the nation’s best senior quarterback in the same year that wide receiver James Washington, also with the Steelers, won the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s top receiver.

Yurcich has a similar situation in Happy Valley with Sean Clifford set to enter his redshirt senior season and Jahan Dotson, the Big Ten’s leading receiver in 2020, having announced his return for the 2021 season.

Another parallel between this version of the Nittany Lions and Yurcich’s old Oklahoma State teams — a dual-quarterback system.

In 2015, Yurcich used both J.W. Walsh and Rudolph at quarterback throughout the season, and the Cowboys finished 10-3 with a Sugar Bowl appearance.

In the latter stages of the 2020 season, Penn State seemed to have found a rhythm in the usage of its dual-quarterback system with Will Levis and Clifford — something that could continue with Yurcich coming in.

After his time with Oklahoma State, Yurcich spent the 2019 season as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State.

With Justin Fields as his quarterback, Yurcich and the Buckeyes’ offense averaged nearly 100 yards more per game than any other Big Ten team and finished 13-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Fields had the nation’s best touchdown to interception ratio that year, as he threw 40 touchdown passes and only three interceptions — and he would finish as a Heisman finalist.

After just one year at Ohio State, Yurcich took the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach position at Texas after Mike Gundy vouched for his former offensive coordinator when asked by then Longhorns’ head coach Tom Herman.

Herman has even said before that Gundy told him he viewed Yurcich as “one of, if not the best [offensive coordinators] I’ve ever had.”

Yurcich coached senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger for Texas this past season and the Longhorns finished with a 7-3 record that was capped off with a lopsided 55-23 win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

Texas’ offense finished second in the Big 12 in most major statistical categories to Oklahoma and ranked No. 19 nationally.

Ehlinger finished the season with 2,566 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and five interceptions, all while completing over 60% of his passes.

Now, Yurcich will attempt to bring his consistent brand of high-scoring and high-octane offenses to Penn State.

With Dotson and Clifford set to return for their senior seasons and a plethora of young talent like slot receiver Parker Washington and running back Keyvone Lee, Yurcich has offensive weapons at his disposal.

His past experience in the Big Ten and time spent working with some of college football’s top quarterbacks is undeniably attractive for a Penn State team looking to maximize its potential and turn the corner on a season to forget.

The bar is set high, as Ciarrocca learned over the course of this past year, and this decisive move by James Franklin shows that the Nittany Lions are willing to shake things up for a potentially brighter future.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE