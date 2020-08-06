The preseason USA Today coaches poll was released on Thursday with Penn State checking in at No. 7.

Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson came in ahead of the Nittany Lions with Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame rounding out the top 10.

In addition to Penn State and Ohio State, Wisconsin (12), Michigan (15), Minnesota (18) and Iowa (23) were the other teams representing the Big Ten in the poll.

The Big Ten season is slated to begin in just under a month with the Nittany Lions taking on Northwestern at home on Sept. 5.

The full poll can be found here.

