Cotton Bowl, Franklin Holds Cotton Bowl Trophy
Buy Now

Penn State Head Football Coach, James Franklin holds up the Cotton Bowl trophy after the 84th Cotton Bowl Classic, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Penn State secured its 30th bowl win after defeating Memphis 53-39.

 James Leavy

The preseason USA Today coaches poll was released on Thursday with Penn State checking in at No. 7.

Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson came in ahead of the Nittany Lions with Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame rounding out the top 10.

In addition to Penn State and Ohio State, Wisconsin (12), Michigan (15), Minnesota (18) and Iowa (23) were the other teams representing the Big Ten in the poll.

The Big Ten season is slated to begin in just under a month with the Nittany Lions taking on Northwestern at home on Sept. 5.

The full poll can be found here.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags