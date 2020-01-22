Penn State will now have a representative on the College Football Playoff Committee.

Former offensive lineman John Urschel has been named to the committee and will begin his three-year term this spring. He joins the committee along with Wyoming AD Tom Burman and Colorado AD Rick George.

"Tom, Rick and John each bring an exciting breath of experiences and expertise to the committee," Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the CFP said in a press release. "All three will continue the CFP tradition of committee members with high integrity and passion for the sport of college football."

Fans shouldn't expect any help from Urschel however, as even though he isn't currently affiliated with the university, he will most likely have to recuse himself when discussing Penn State, just like the the other ADs and their respective schools.