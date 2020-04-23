One of Penn State's biggest stars and playmakers is headed to the NFL.

Here is a closer look at dynamic receiver KJ Hamler as he prepares for the NFL Draft:

Metrics

Age: 20

Height/Weight: 5’9’’ 176

Projected round drafted: 2

Player Comparison: Marquis Brown

Scouting Report

In what may be the most-loaded wide receiver class in recent memory, KJ Hamler’s game-changing speed and big-play ability is what makes him stand out.

The Michigan native led all Penn State players in receptions and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons — he tallied a team-leading eight receiving touchdowns this past season as well.

Hamler’s biggest selling-point to NFL teams is his ability to take the top off defenses from the slot position while also being a threat to turn a short reception into a huge gain with his run after the catch ability.

He also provides value in the return game and could immediately step in and help a team out in that area.

In 2019, Hamler showed that he was a solid route-runner and could turn an inch of separation into a big play.

The Nittany Lions’ offense would light up whenever Hamler got the chance to run a slot-fade play against a single high safety as the junior receiver could turn that play into six points more often than not.

Hamler also showed proficiency in reading opposing secondaries and making smart reads on option routes, especially when running deep over the middle of the field.

His lightning-quick feet allow for him to beat defensive backs to the inside quickly on slant routes as well, which he has shown multiple times, most notably against Ohio State in 2018 and Maryland in 2019.

A slight hamstring injury kept Hamler from running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, but he has said that he has been clocked at 4.27 seconds in his time at Penn State prior to the combine.

The concerns surrounding Hamler are about his small frame and how durable he will be in the NFL. There are also questions surrounding his ability to compete with stronger defensive backs and make contested catches.

Draft experts have Hamler as a fringe top-10 receiver ahead of Thursday night’s festivities, and he is likely to end up being drafted in the second round.

Best Fit: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have been rumoured to be interested in Hamler, as well as a few other teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles.

Baltimore drafted Marquis Brown in last year’s draft but it could definitely be looking to add another quick threat for Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens’ offense would be a great fit for Hamler as he could add another element of speed and concern for defenses with his ability to carry the ball and be effective in pre-snap motion.

Baltimore holds two second-round picks, and two third-round picks, so the opportunity is certainly there for Hamler to become a Raven.