Penn State redshirt freshman wide receiver John Dunmore has entered the transfer portal, according to his Twitter.
Change is inevitable and I want to personally thank my coaches and fans... JD checking out ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/kMN4haRbrp— King Dunmore JR 🎱 (@jdsunn) October 26, 2020
The former 4-star recruit withdrew from Penn State earlier in October for "personal reasons" according to a Penn State spokesperson.
Dunmore appeared in just one game in his college career.
