Head coach James Franklin walks around the stadium before the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

Penn State redshirt freshman wide receiver John Dunmore has entered the transfer portal, according to his Twitter.

The former 4-star recruit withdrew from Penn State earlier in October for "personal reasons" according to a Penn State spokesperson.

Dunmore appeared in just one game in his college career.

