A number of former Penn Staters’ debut with a new program will have to wait until 2021.

Old Dominion has canceled its 2020 fall sports season for all varsity programs, including football.

Old Dominion Athletics Announces Cancellation of Fall Sports Season#ODUSports | #ODU https://t.co/T3blXPvfLf — ODU Athletics (@ODUSports) August 10, 2020

Old Dominion is the second FBS school to preempt a conference decision, following UConn’s decision to cancel its season last week.

Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne was named head coach of the Monarchs on Dec. 11, 2019 after spending just two seasons as Penn State's offensive coordinator.

"My heart aches for our student-athletes. From the moment our staff was hired, this group of players has been fully invested," Rahne said in a statement on Twitter. "I know how diligent each of them has worked in order to have a successful fall season.

"However, the health and safety is at the upmost importance, and I support the decision that President Broderick and the Board of Visitors have made."

Along with Rahne, there are seven other former Penn Staters’ on the Monarchs’ coaching staff alongside former Nittany Lion running back Ricky Slade in the backfield after the former 5-star recruit announced his decision to transfer to Old Dominion in June.

