Thanksgiving week is a little different for Penn State football.

While the team still celebrates family and brotherhood, as many do during this time, there will be plenty of focus on business as it prepares for its final game of the season against Rutgers.

“It’s still a game week so we’re going to continue to practice and get better.” sophomore kicker Jake Pinegar said.

While the focus remains on the football field, the week is a nice break for the student-athletes as they can focus on football with the break in classes.

“We have that week off of school so it’s kind of like being a pro football player,” senior tight end Nick Bowers said. “We can just focus on football, it’s not really a week off because we still have a game ahead of us but it’s just a good time for us to lock in on football and not really anything else.”

Even though the team is still honed in on preparing for Saturday, Thanksgiving is still celebrated by the team with numerous big dinners and a family atmosphere.

“The football team kind of has their own thing that we do, have a good meal, families come up and get to spend time with them, we all kind of do that on Thanksgiving so it’s going to be a pretty good time,” Pinegar said. “Coaches will have players over but also there’s a huge meal put on by the football team that everyone is allowed to go to so a lot of families go to that one — the meal that the football team puts out is really good so that’s going to be exciting.”

The family aspect of a football team is something that James Franklin talks about often, wanting to build a brotherhood throughout his locker room.

These Thanksgiving dinners are a building block in creating that family feeling, and the importance of that is something that trickles down to the players.

“I think it’s been really important because time flies here, I look up and I’m already in my third year,” junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “I’ve gotten to play with Christian [Campbell], Grant [Haley], Amani [Oruwariye] and a lot of good people so always having a brotherhood to lean on because there’s always going to be tough times and great times.”

Football and Thanksgiving go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it’s no surprise that the holiday is a favorite for some of Penn State’s players.

“I love Thanksgiving,” Bowers said. “The whole entire family comes and we all hang out, I just like to eat and then pass out on the couch.”