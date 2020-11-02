In its second away game of the 2020 campaign, Penn State will be featured on the early slate of games.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers at 12 p.m. EST and 11 a.m. local time, and the game will be broadcasted on FS1.

Penn State is set to host Maryland in its second straight home game this weekend, a game that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

James Franklin’s squad dropped to 0-2 on Halloween in a 38-25 loss to Ohio State after previously losing to Indiana in its season opener.

