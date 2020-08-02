As college athletic programs across the country get ready to play what will be a unique fall sports season, some football players in the Pac-12 have created a list of demands if they are to take the field this fall.

A number of players shared a post on social media with the #WeAreUnited tag with a list of demands that mainly stem from safety concerns about playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The demands were also published by the Players Tribune, stating the group wants athletes of all sports to be treated fairly, and they have outlined important guidelines they believe are necessary in order for that to happen. According to the statement, the Pac-12 athletes will not participate in their fall seasons until the demands are met by the conference.

"#WeAreUnited in our commitment to secure fair treatment for college athletes," the players said. "Due to COVID-19 and other serious concerns, we will opt-out of Pac-12 fall camp and game participation unless the following demands are guaranteed in writing by our conference to protect and benefit both scholarship athletes and walk-ons."

The demands include health and safety protocols surrounding the coronavirus and the ability to opt out of their respective season without any consequences.

"We are being asked to play college sports in a pandemic in a system without enforced health and safety standards, and without transparency about COVID cases on our teams, the risks to ourselves, our families, and our communities, #WeAreUnited,” the players said in the Players Tribune statement.

Also mentioned is the necessity of having "adequate" coronavirus testing and not being stuck with "sports-related medical expenses."

This includes medical insurance to cover sports-related medical conditions, including coronavirus illness for six years after their college athletics eligibility ends.

The demands also include ending racial injustice in college athletics. This means not only treating the players with equality but allowing them to use their platform for the education of others.

And lastly, economic freedom and equity which includes the compensation of players for both their image and likeness.

In the list of demands, players are requesting the conference “distribute 50% of each sport’s total conference revenue evenly among athletes in their respective sports.”

The statement said this isn’t just meant for current athletes, but to aid the next generation by making collegiate sports a better environment going forward.

This statement of unity is the first of its kind amongst the Power Five conferences.

On Friday, the Pac-12 released its schedule for a 10-game college football season beginning on Sept. 26, with football training camps beginning as early as Aug. 17.

The Big Ten was the first major conference to announce a move to a conference-only schedule, but has yet to release more details on the status of sports this fall.

