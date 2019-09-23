Former Penn State running back Mark Allen had himself a day on Saturday.

The grad transfer was named the NEC co-offensive player of the week for his performance in which he racked up 201 total yards in a 35-31 win for Duquesne over Dayton.

Mark Allen is your NEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Allen ran the ball 30 times for the Dukes for 169 yards, and caught two passes for 33 yards.

Allen missed the final ten games of the 2018 season as a Nittany Lion due to injury before transferring to Duquesne for his final year of eligibility.