During a great Friday night showing for Penn State, some recruits also showed their strengths under the lights.

Commits are continuing to make names for themselves, as they’re already in midseason form on the high school level.

On offense, recruits from the 2020 class picked up a ton of yards and continued to show their ability to get the ball into the end zone.

Micah Bowens (3-star DUAL, Bishop Gorman High School, Nevada)

Bishop Gorman beat Silverado in a shutout on Friday night, 62-0, behind the arm of Micah Bowens.

The sole quarterback from the class of 2020 committed to Penn State, Bowens completed 70 percent of his passes and threw for 146 yards.

Bowens also showed off his speed with one carry for 24 yards.

Bishop Gorman will battle Las Vegas foe Desert Oasis in an away game on Oct. 4.

Parker Washington (3-star WR, Fort Bend Travis, Texas)

Fort Bend Travis relied on a second half scoring explosion to get past Fort Bend Elkins 56-28 on Thursday.

Parker Washington caught the first touchdown of the game to put Travis up 7-0. The teams entered halftime tied up at 21-21.

Washington helped seal the affair with a touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter.

Finishing the game with two touchdowns, Washington showed how much of a red zone threat he is.

Fort Bend Travis will travel to Sugar Land, TX to take on Fort Bend Dulles on Oct. 3.

Caziah Holmes (4-star APB, Cocoa High School, Florida)

Cocoa won against Glades Central on Friday night, by a score of 27-20. Caziah Holmes carried the load in the backfield with 235 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Holmes caught one pass for 12 yards and accounted for 66 percent of Cocoa’s total yards.

Averaging 8.4 yards per carry, Holmes also broke away for a 79-yard touchdown run.

Holmes is currently on a three-game streak with at least 200 rushing yards and has six rushing touchdowns in that span.

Holmes, one of two halfback commits out of Florida, committed in August after his official visit to State College two months prior.

Cocoa will continue its two-game home stand when it takes on Mainland on Oct. 4.