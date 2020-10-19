One of Penn State’s “LawnBoyz” may not be taking the field in 2020.

As first reported by Lions247, Penn State running back Journey Brown may miss the 2020 college football season due to an undisclosed medical condition, the program confirmed on Monday night.

"Journey Brown is being treated for a medical condition discovered during the off-season and will potentially miss the 2020 football season," a Penn State spokesperson said.

The Meadville, Pennsylvania, native was a dark horse Heisman candidate and came into the 2020 season with 934 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

In 2019, Brown averaged 6.9 yards per rushing attempt and capped off a breakout season with a 202-yard, two touchdown performance in the Cotton Bowl.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE