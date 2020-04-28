KJ Hamler, NFL Combine AP Photo
AP Photo

A former Penn State standout will be rocking some new threads this season.

A Twitter video posted by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday shows former Nittany Lion wide receiver KJ Hamler receiving his first NFL jersey.

In the video, Hamler says that he has never had his name on the back of a jersey before and the young wide receiver is loving every minute of it.

One of Penn State’s most famous traditions is that the school doesn’t include players’ names on the back of their uniforms.

Hamler was selected with the 46th overall pick by Denver in the 2020 NFL Draft and was the team’s second wide receiver drafted.

