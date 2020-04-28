A former Penn State standout will be rocking some new threads this season.

A Twitter video posted by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday shows former Nittany Lion wide receiver KJ Hamler receiving his first NFL jersey.

.@Kj_hamler’s never seen his name on the back of a jersey before. Until now. pic.twitter.com/A60LHfqa6Q — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) April 28, 2020

In the video, Hamler says that he has never had his name on the back of a jersey before and the young wide receiver is loving every minute of it.

Im just excited to have my last name on the back of a jersey. I’ve never had that before. — KJ HAMLER (@Kj_hamler) April 25, 2020

This still so surreal to me https://t.co/8SAYhovQRy — KJ HAMLER (@Kj_hamler) April 28, 2020

One of Penn State’s most famous traditions is that the school doesn’t include players’ names on the back of their uniforms.

Hamler was selected with the 46th overall pick by Denver in the 2020 NFL Draft and was the team’s second wide receiver drafted.