Let’s be frank, it’s rock bottom for Penn State.

Shortly after its frustrating loss to winless Nebraska Saturday, Illinois defeated Rutgers on a field goal to put the Illini up by three in the final seconds.

Normally a game between unranked Illinois and Rutgers would be off the radar of James Franklin and Nittany Lions, but not this year.

This year, that Illinois win allowed it to pick up win No. 1 on the season, thus making Penn State the lone winless Big Ten team.

Yes, things aren’t looking good at the moment for Franklin, but the blame can be passed around in numerous different ways.

First and foremost, the slow starts have to be fixed. That can be put on coaching.

Penn State has found itself facing a double-digit first half deficit in each of its four games in 2020, as it seems the team is underprepared once it comes time to step on the field against an opponent.

On Saturday, the offense was especially poor to start the game, largely thanks to Sean Clifford’s two turnovers, one of which was a scoop-and-score for the Huskers.

And while you can give credit to Franklin and Ciarrocca for finally pulling the plug on the struggling junior quarterback, it makes you wonder what could have happened if the Nittany Lions had started Will Levis from the get-go.

Considering how much this coaching regime has backed Clifford, though, is it safe to think that this staff is confident in Levis beyond this year or even last weekend?

The redshirt sophomore gave Penn State life with the use of his legs, but you get the sense that Franklin, and those who oversee the offense, do not have the same trust in Levis as they have had with prior quarterbacks.

This was clear in multiple spots but was magnified in the red zone, a place where the Nittany Lions had just one touchdown in six trips inside the 20.

One example was when Penn State cut its deficit down 14 in the third quarter and had some momentum on its side.

The decision from Ciarrocca and company in a goal-to-go situation from the Nebraska 7-yard line was to run the ball three-straight times.

That proceeded to net -3 yards, and the team settled for a 27-yard Jake Pinegar field goal.

If you are going to go to Levis, it’s crucial to put full faith in him, and that is not what happened yesterday.

While there has been a lot to critique about Franklin and Ciarrocca over the last few weeks, it's not just the offensive side of the ball, of course, considering how poor Brent Pry’s unit has been as well.

Despite losing an All-American in Micah Parsons, this may be one of the worst tackling Penn State teams in recent memory.

The odd thing is this has been a strength for the Nittany Lions during Franklin’s tenure but has been a glaring issue on all three levels with the defense.

Some of that intensity could be down from minor changes in the coaching staff this year as well, with people such as famed defensive line coach Sean Spencer departing Happy Valley to work with the New York Giants.

But what may be most disappointing from the showing in Lincoln is the fact both teams came in winless, but Nebraska upped its intensity and creativity while Penn State remained stagnant.

The Huskers’ physicality on defense was stifling and apparent, and the creativity with dual-threat quarterback Luke McCaffrey leading the offense provided the life the team needed.

Nebraska got out to a hot start, and it became too late once again for the Nittany Lions.

The scores of the last three games in the first quarter for Penn State are 14-3, 14-0, and 10-0, respectively.

That is just not a recipe to win football games in the Big Ten.