Penn State has filed a motion to dismiss former football player Isaiah Humphries' claims that he faced hazing and sexual harassment while on the team.

In January, Humphries filed a lawsuit against the university, head coach James Franklin and defensive tackle Damion Barber that alleged he was hazed by his teammates. Humphries said the team's coaching staff, including Franklin, did nothing to stop the hazing when Humphries reported it.

The university seeks the dismissal of two counts of negligence and one count of negligent infliction of emotional distress.

In his lawsuit, Humphries said he and other underclassmen faced hazing and harassment, orchestrated by the team's upperclassmen, including Barber, linebacker Micah Parsons, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Jesse Luketa.

The lawsuit alleged these players told underclassmen, "I am going to Sandusky you," "I am going to f*** you" and "This is Jerry." The suit also alleged players would wrestle younger players to the ground and either simulate humping, place their genitals on underclassmen's faces or simulate ejaculation near the face or buttocks of underclassmen.

However, in its brief, Penn State says Humphries cannot demonstrate he was subject to hazing as it is defined by Pennsylvania law.

The university says the actions Humphries described — which the university maintains are not true — are not "hazing" regardless because Barber, Parsons, Gross-Matos and Luketa were all underclassmen at the time.

Therefore, the university says what allegedly occurred was not "part of some initiation ritual."

Additionally, the university says even if Humphries' allegations are considered hazing, Humphries' suit did not establish that Penn State or Franklin caused, coerced or forced Humphries to endure acts of hazing.

The university also says Humphries' facts do not fit the "narrow circumstances" to allege negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Humphries left Penn State in November 2018 and transferred to the University of California in January 2019.

Six months after Humphries left the university, Penn State's Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response received an anonymous complaint that alleged hazing and harassment occurred on the football team.

After an investigation, the office imposed discipline on one student-athlete.

Penn State Police investigated related allegations. The results were forwarded to the Centre County district attorney, who reviewed the case and decided not to pursue charges.