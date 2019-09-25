It was widely acknowledged that Penn State would rely on its defense to shoulder the initial load with a young and inexperienced offense.

However, if there was a question mark to be had with this defense, it would lie within the secondary.

One month into the season, that potential question mark has been erased, in large part due to the consistent high-level play of junior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields.

“I would say the key to being consistent is doing all the little things correctly,” Casto-Fields said. “Not overlooking any small detail, whether that be scoop and scoring, running to the ball. Just always giving 100 percent. I think once you do those things, being consistent actually just comes with that.”

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Castro-Fields showed immense promise from the first time he took the field at Beaver Stadium.

As a true freshman, Castro-Fields played in 12 games, and showed his true potential toward the end of the 2017 season when he racked up eight tackles over the final three games of the year.

When Penn State’s secondary struggled out of the gate in the 2018 season, the sophomore stepped in and delivered while John Reid was sidelined with an injury.

This would be a recurring theme for the Maryland native, who continued to grow in confidence with each deflection or pass breakup.

“I don't remember the exact moment where it all clicked for me [at this level], but my confidence kind of just kept building and building over the years,” Castro-Fields said. “I don't think one particular game showed that I could play, but each year I just started trusting myself more, and proved to myself that I'm capable of keeping up with these guys.”

Now in his third season, Castro-Fields is being asked to shut down the opposing team’s best receivers on a consistent basis.

But this hasn’t bothered the junior, who is noticeably a more mature player than in years past.

Paired alongside a fifth-year senior in Reid, Castro-Fields has not only solidified his spot as a key player in Penn State’s secondary, but also as a part of one of the premier cornerback duos in the Big Ten.

“I don't know if I can name many other cornerback duos in the country, but I think John and I have been playing well,” Castro-Fields said. “I think we feed off each other, and both work really hard in how we try to approach practice and prepare for games. He still helps me along the way, too.”

In the season-opener against Idaho, Castro-Fields racked up three solo tackles, only allowing two yards after contact in the process.

However, the highlight of the young season for Castro-Fields came in Week 2 against Buffalo, in which he finished the contest with eight tackles, a pair of pass breakups and a tackle for loss, cementing what was one of his best games of his career.

“Obviously Castro-[Fields] is really coming on, and he’s been impressive,” Franklin said. “We thought that he would have a chance to have a big-time year for us this year, and so far it looks that way.”

Through three games, the secondary has been solid, for the most part.

It struggled mightily in the fourth quarter against Pitt, but was terrific for most of the game against Buffalo, and strong in the blowout over Idaho in Week 1.

But if the Nittany Lions are to have consistent success in Big Ten play this season, they will need Castro-Fields to keep up his impressive run of form for the remainder of the campaign.

“[Castro-Fields] has led by example all season long," Franklin said, "From, his approach to games, demeanor on the sideline, and reinforcing things in the meetings. Both him [and John Reid] have been really impressive."