Penn State football's facility renovations have been put on hold for the time being due to coronavirus.

Upgrades to the Lasch Building as well as other facilities were planned to be underway but due to the COVID-19 outbreak and state regulations regarding construction progress hasn't been made recently.

In a Zoom meeting with the media on Wednesday, Franklin provided his own update on what is going on and what he knows about the status of the upgrades.

“Obviously when the construction got put on hold by the state, everything like that got put on hold,” Franklin said. “I think we are in a little bit of a different situation than most universities because we are self-sustaining, [but] at this time you gotta press the pause button and take a moment.

“We [have] people within the athletic department studying all these numbers and looking at all these different things and everything is under discussion and everything is under consideration,” Franklin added.

Once construction and other activity resumes across the state of Pennsylvania, the the plans for renovation should continue as plans considering that the funds have already been planned out for the projects.