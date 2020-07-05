Last week, the Big Ten Network released its first and second all-decade teams for football, which featured four former Nittany Lions.

Offensive stars Saquon Barkley and Allen Robinson received first team honors, and guard Stefen Wisniewski and linebacker Michael Mauti were selected to the second team.

And while there was a large pool of talented players to pick from, there were certainly a few former Penn Staters who could’ve made this list.

Here are a few players who may have been snubbed.

Adrian Amos, safety

Former Penn State and current Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos is someone who should’ve been under consideration when it came to making the Big Ten All-Decade Team.

Amos played in 48 games over his Nittany Lion career and started in every game he appeared from his sophomore to senior year.

Amos made the transition from cornerback to safety while at Penn State and eventually started to make headlines as a strong safety.

The Baltimore, Maryland, native finished his collegiate career with 148 total tackles and seven interceptions which was enough for the Chicago Bears to take him in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

His numbers would’ve stacked up very similar to Iowa’s Amani Hooker if he had played four years but Hooker, who was a member of the first team, played only three years which meant his numbers were all down in comparison to Amos’.

After he moved on from the program, Amos would end up being one of the steals of the 2015 NFL draft as he would go on to be an NFL All-Rookie team selection.

Mike Gesicki, tight end

Former Nittany Lion tight end Mike Gesicki is another name that easily could’ve been on the Big Ten’s All Decade team.

While having some struggles early in his career, Gesicki had a tremendous final two years in State College with the New Jersey native finishing in the top-two in tight end receiving touchdowns in the Big Ten in both his junior and senior year.

He was also part of a conference championship as he helped Penn State win its first Big Ten title game in program history, with 58 receiving yards and a touchdown against Wisconsin in Indianapolis.

While Saquon Barkley was the most hyped offensive weapon during this era, Geskicki often was the safety blanket for quarterback Trace McSorely which is why he led the Big Ten in tight end receptions in 2017 with 57.

He would finish his Penn State career with the single season tight end touchdown record with nine and the career tight end touchdown record with 15.

These numbers and physical ability would allow Gesicki to become a highly touted NFL draft prospect as he was taken in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Miami Dolphins.

Carl Nassib, defensive end

While Carl Nassib did not have the most consistent college career, his 2015 season is arguably one of the best for a defensive end in Big Ten history.

He went into that season with just two sacks in his first two years at Penn State but absolutely exploded in his senior year with 15.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles in just 10 games.

His 15.5 sacks is currently good for third all time in conference history and is a single season record for the Nittany Lions.

He not only led the conference in sacks in 2015 but led the entire NCAA in both sacks and forced fumbles.

This led to him receiving a myriad of honors that season which include the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Consensus All-American, Ronnie Lott Trophy, Ted Hendricks Award and Vince Lombardi Award which is given to the best defensive lineman in the country.

Nassib would go from being an NFL afterthought to having his stock rise significantly which culminated with the Browns selecting him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft.

