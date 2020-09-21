James Franklin has been named to the Dodd Trophy Watch List.

The award, in honor of the late Bobby Dodd, goes to the best coach in the nation at the end of the season, who also stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity which are the three pillars of Dodd's coaching philosophy.

Franklin was one of 18 coaches from across the county to get the nominated for the watch list and is looking to pair it with his first ever trip to the College Football Playoff.

He and the Nittany Lions will kick off the season Oct. 24 against Indiana in Bloomington.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE