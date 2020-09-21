Cotton Bowl, Franklin Holds Cotton Bowl Trophy
Buy Now

Penn State Head Football Coach, James Franklin holds up the Cotton Bowl trophy after the 84th Cotton Bowl Classic, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Penn State secured its 30th bowl win after defeating Memphis 53-39.

 James Leavy

James Franklin has been named to the Dodd Trophy Watch List.

The award, in honor of the late Bobby Dodd, goes to the best coach in the nation at the end of the season, who also stresses the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity which are the three pillars of Dodd's coaching philosophy.

Franklin was one of 18 coaches from across the county to get the nominated for the watch list and is looking to pair it with his first ever trip to the College Football Playoff.

He and the Nittany Lions will kick off the season Oct. 24 against Indiana in Bloomington.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags