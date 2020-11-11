Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Running back Journey Brown (4)
Running back Journey Brown (4) celebrates a touchdown during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

James Franklin sharing the news that Journey Brown’s football career is over led to an outpour of support on social media.

Reactions came from inside and outside of the program, all giving their thoughts and prayers to the Meadville, Pennsylvania, native.

Here are some reactions after the shocking announcement.

Besides James Franklin’s emotional press conference, running backs coach JaJuan Seider offered his prayers for Brown and his fight with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Along with his coaches, plenty of teammates, including those from all three phases, showed their support for Brown.

Former Penn Staters Micah Parsons and Trace McSorely were saddened by this news as their old teammate is forced to see his football career come to a close.

Additionally, Adam Taliaferro, who saw his career end due to a spinal cord injury in his time at Penn State, offered Brown his support.

