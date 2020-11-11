James Franklin sharing the news that Journey Brown’s football career is over led to an outpour of support on social media.

Reactions came from inside and outside of the program, all giving their thoughts and prayers to the Meadville, Pennsylvania, native.

Here are some reactions after the shocking announcement.

Besides James Franklin’s emotional press conference, running backs coach JaJuan Seider offered his prayers for Brown and his fight with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

I love you @JourneyBrown6 you taught me so much on how to handle adversity. I will always be by your side till the good Lord take me off this earth. https://t.co/48AK1968YQ pic.twitter.com/NJ596UGe4h — JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) November 12, 2020

Along with his coaches, plenty of teammates, including those from all three phases, showed their support for Brown.

This Guy Right Here Is One Of The Realest And Most Humble Guys Ive Ever Met. JB Destined For Greatness, Be Great Brother. Im Proud Of You Brother. https://t.co/WPjXxhKU4t — Tank (@TankCinco) November 12, 2020

One of my all time favorite teammates. Love you fam. God got you. https://t.co/oWbaZeF7qu — Aeneas Hawkins (@AeneasHawkins) November 12, 2020

Love you like the brother I always wanted. Greater days are coming JB https://t.co/ndnBSIurWx — Jaden Seider (@JadenSeider) November 12, 2020

One of my favorite teammates I’ve ever had. Love you Downtown Journey Brown. God makes no mistakes! https://t.co/URrAI9iMhv — Antonio Shelton (@_thegroovyone) November 12, 2020

Love you big bro, it gets greater later❤️ https://t.co/jFKOBAJS7x — Cazmaniac (@CaziahHolmes) November 12, 2020

Love you Boy, God has a plan. Trust it🤝💙 https://t.co/1dX8O5Yp5S — “OWEH” (@JaysonOweh) November 12, 2020

Former Penn Staters Micah Parsons and Trace McSorely were saddened by this news as their old teammate is forced to see his football career come to a close.

True hero and leader 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/Eb118vWYej — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 12, 2020

One of the best teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Praying for you and your family bro 🙏🏼 https://t.co/b5noWxvr2w — Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) November 12, 2020

Additionally, Adam Taliaferro, who saw his career end due to a spinal cord injury in his time at Penn State, offered Brown his support.

Football will ALWAYS be a part of you. I know that pain of not playing but please know this is only the beginning of your story. I have no doubt your next chapters will be full of success! We’ve got your back and will be behind you every step of the way #WeAre https://t.co/WlFOpJ9XZN — Adam Taliaferro (@Tali43) November 12, 2020