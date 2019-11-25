Chris Godwin

For the first time in his NFL career Chris Godwin eclipsed 1,000 total yards in a single season with his monster performance on Sunday.

The third year receiver helped lead Tampa Bay past Atlanta with 184 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions.

Godwin’s first touchdown of the game went for 71 yards on a play where Jameis Winston put the ball into a tight window.

The second touchdown may have been more impressive though. After Godwin moved across the formation in motion he ran a quick route to the outside and made an incredible one-handed catch with a defender draped all over him.

Chris Godwin makes an incredible catch for his 2nd touchdown of the game!

With his performance against the Falcons, the former Penn State wideout now leads the NFL with nine receiving touchdowns and is second in total receiving yards with 1,071.

Godwin wasn’t the only Buccaneers receiver to hit then 1,000 yard mark in the game, Mike Evans did as well and Tampa Bay is the only team in the NFL with two receivers to have hit that milestone this season.

Allen Robinson

Robinson helped the Bears get back to winning ways this week with a big third quarter touchdown, the only touchdown pass that quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw on the day.

The former Nittany Lion beat his defender over the middle of the field and wouldn’t go down until he was in the endzone.

Robinson finished the game with a single touchdown, 131 yards on six receptions for Chicago.

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki only caught three passes in the Dolphins’ loss to the Browns on Sunday, but one of those receptions won’t ever be forgotten by the second year tight end.

In the third quarter Gesicki caught his first career touchdown pass in the NFL on a 11-yard reception.

Mike Gesicki finds the end zone for the first time in his NFL career

Amani Oruwariye

While Gesicki caught his first career touchdown pass, Oruwariye had his first career NFL interception against the Redskins.

The rookie cornerback interception another rookie in former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins on a pass intended for wide receiver Kevin Harmon.

Oruwariye was all over the receiver and jumped the route to make the interception.

Lions rookie CB Amani Oruwariye's first career interception.

The former Penn State corner had the best game of his first year in the league with five total tackles and two pass deflections in the Lions’ loss to the Redskins.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley struggled to get much going for the second straight week in the Giants’ loss to the Bears.

The second year running back finished with 59 yards on 17 carries and did not see much involvement in the passing game with just two receptions that amounted to a single yard.