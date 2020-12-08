During his weekly press conferences the past two weeks, James Franklin reiterated the same sentiment about his quarterbacks: “We are going to need them both.”

In Penn State’s 23-7 win over Rutgers Saturday, the Nittany Lions utilized both Sean Clifford and Will Levis as the offense physically outmatched the Scarlet Knight defense.

The Levis package continues to gain more and more traction in Penn State’s offense, with the hybrid quarterback featuring in 17 plays for Penn State Saturday.

And Levis ran the ball — 17 times.

In fact, the last time Levis threw the ball was on Nov. 21 against Iowa when he was named the starting quarterback.

Against Michigan, Levis ran the ball six times for 25 yards, including one touchdown.

The Madison, Connecticut, native finished Saturday’s game with 65 yards on 17 carries including a long run of 14 yards.

The package, which is named the “Falcon package” according to Levis, has received various reactions from fans, and according to Franklin after the game, the package needs some variation in the future.

“It's primarily been a short-yardage offense that we've been using to run the ball, whether it's four minute, whether it's short yardage — third-and-1, fourth-and-1,” Franklin said following the win. “So, that's obviously been the plan from the beginning, but we would like to mix some things in there, there's no doubt.”

So just how effective was the Levis package, and in what situations did Penn State deploy it against the Scarlet Knights?

As Franklin mentioned, the Levis package is normally used in short-yardage situations.

Levis carried the ball three times Saturday in situations when the Nittany Lions had under two yards to move the chains.

Penn State picked up a first down on all three occasions, and Levis gained 11 yards on those three carries.

Two of these runs were early in the first quarter, including a fourth-down conversion on Penn State’s opening drive.

In the game, Penn State was a combined 5-for-18 on third and fourth down attempts.

Levis was responsible for three of these conversions.

However, Levis wasn’t just used as a short-yard option for the Nittany Lions Saturday, as 13 of his 17 carries came on first and second down.

On these 13 runs, Levis gained an average of 3.8 yards per carry and picked up three first downs.

Levis was only stopped behind the line of scrimmage twice on these 13 runs.

Diving deeper into the first and second down runs, Levis carried the ball seven times on first-and-10, which is certainly not a short-yardage situation.

Despite the package being used outside of its original purpose, it was successful.

Levis averaged 5.1 yards per carry on first down runs and picked up two first downs.

The quarterback was also only stopped behind the line of scrimmage once on a first-down run.

The package was deployed seven times when Penn State was in Rutgers territory and 10 times on its own side of the 50-yard line.

On the Rutgers side of the field, the package was more effective, gaining 27 yards on seven carries and picking up four first downs.

This equals out to an average of 3.9 yards per carry.

On the Penn State side of the 50-yard line, Levis ran 10 times for 35 yards and picked up two first downs.

This equals out to a slightly worse 3.5 yards per carry.

Also, Levis wasn’t tackled behind the line of scrimmage once when running in Rutgers territory, while on the Penn State side of the field, he was tackled for a loss twice.

This being said, Levis’ two longest runs of the game came on first-and-10, on the Nittany Lions side of the field.

So what does all this mean for the Levis package and its effectiveness against the Scarlet Knights?

Well, it worked, especially when playing to its strength in short-yardage situations.

In fact, according to the numbers, it was unstoppable in situations of two yards to go and less.

So while there are some frustrations about the package from fans, and some diversity is certainly needed in the play-calling — especially because Levis has a cannon for an arm — the package helped the Nittany Lions establish the run, which is a critical component for the unit to find success this season.

The next question is now as teams have more film of the package, how will its effectiveness change or progress?

