According to Brett McMurphy, former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is expected to be hired as the new offensive coordinator at Oregon.

Moorhead was the offensive coordinator at Penn State from 2016-17 before leaving to be the head coach at Mississippi State.

Moorhead was let go from this position two weeks ago after serving for two years in the role. The Bulldogs were 14-12 in these two seasons.