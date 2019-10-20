There were plenty of games last season where Penn State had its back against the wall. No team, no matter the talent, can play a perfect game every week.

It’s all about the response when facing that adversity.

Last year, the Nittany Lions didn’t have success in these scenarios.

On Saturday, Penn State was far from perfect. But it fought through the adversity, showing that this is a team that’s tough to beat.

“Every great fighter ends up on the ropes,” linebacker Micah Parsons said. “It’s how you fight back.”

This Penn State defense faced adversity for the first time this season. It was actually tested, and for a while, Michigan was having success.

The Wolverines methodically moved the ball down the field on multiple drives in the second half, and appeared to wear down Penn State’s defense.

But when the game was on the line, the defense did just enough to get it done, and it knew it would.

“It was a matter of when we were going to get that stop and how we were going to get that stop,” Parsons said.

There were mistakes made across the board, but when a play needed to happen, the Nittany Lions made it happen.

“We didn’t play our best in all three phases tonight, but we played well enough to win the game,” James Franklin said. “We played really good complimentary football. We made plays when it was needed. We made big plays on defense when it was needed. We made big plays on offense when it was needed and the same thing on special teams.

“We will critique the heck out of this, find a way to get better. We will enjoy it the rest of tonight. We are 1-0, that is always the goal.”

Last year, Penn State couldn’t hold on to leads like this against the likes of Appalachian State, Ohio State and Michigan State, and it cost them against the Buckeyes and Spartans.

Those games now serve as lessons for this team.

“Last year we kind of lost games that came down to the wire like that,” cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “So I’m super proud of the guys to be able to finish. It means a whole lot.”

This felt like a game that Penn State was destined to lose. If this was last year’s team, it probably would have.

A 21-0 lead quickly evaporated, and it seemed like the Nittany Lions were heading for second straight White-Out disappointment.

But in the offseason, this team worked hard in preparation for moments like this, and it wasn’t going to waste it.

“It really shows how much time and work we put in in the offseason, spring ball, to close out games,” running back Ricky Slade said. “I’d say we’re really proud of that.”

In the second half, the Nittany Lion offense couldn’t do much of anything, so the defense was constantly on the ropes.

But they were ready to step up.

“I know we put in the work in the summer and the spring,” Castro-Fields said. “So I knew we were going to be ready when our time was called. Our offense needed us and we stepped up.”

This team stepped up in a way that not many have had under James Franklin. His struggles against ranked teams is common knowledge at this point.

But in back-to-back weeks, Penn State has gotten two wins over tough ranked competition.

They weren’t pretty games. They weren’t technically sound games. There were many problems on many different facets of the team.

But none of that matters.

They were 1-0 this week. They were 1-0 last week.

This is a young team, but it has learned from the mistakes from the ones that came before them.

What the Nittany Lions want to achieve is right in front of them.

They will be a top-6 team eight weeks into the season. They now play tough, but winnable road games in the next few weeks.

Fighting for the big prize comes later. Who knows what lies ahead a few weeks from now.

But for right now, Penn State is in it. It’s in the race.

Many people outside of the team may not have expected it, but these players know that they are a family and the chemistry they have helps when they step on the field.

“This brotherhood that we have right now on the defensive side of the ball is tremendous,” Parsons said. “I think that’s the difference right now.”

Who knows how this season will end, but when a team is so close-knit like they are, anything can happen.

“I feel like this year we have more of a sense of togetherness, brotherhood,” cornerback Lamont Wade said. “These guys are my brothers. When we go out there, we tell each other every game ‘I’m playing for you, I got you.’ I told Sean, KJ, Noah ‘I’m playing for you.’ And they told me the same thing. I know they’re playing for me, I know they got my back.

“So I feel like that sense of togetherness and brotherhood we got is amazing right now. It’s really special.”