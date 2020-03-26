James Franklin spends his days in his condo with his wife and two daughters.

In search of normalcy, Franklin and his wife walked down to the weight room in the building together,

but upon arriving, it was already occupied, so Franklin took the 25 pound weights to his condo and worked out there, alone.

“A guy was dominating the weight room for two hours a day and then he left a nasty note in there and said ‘whoever stole those 25 pound weights could you bring them back?’ Franklin said over a conference call on Wednesday. “So then I left a little note, ‘could you stop dominating the weight room for three hours a day?’ so it has been different for all of us there is no doubt about it.”

Normally at the end of March, Franklin spends most of his time at the Lasch Building, leading his team through spring practice, looking ahead to summer camp and eventually a game in Beaver Stadium. But now Franklin, one of the highest paid individuals in the state of Pennsylvania, is battling for space in a gym — a new normal with the coronavirus pandemic.

And despite Franklin always looking for the positives in every situation, he is being challenged by the unknown.

“It is one thing if we could say, ‘Okay in two weeks or in a month we know this is going to be over,’ allow everybody to plan. That's the most challenging is that I want to be able to come up with a very specific plan that I can give our players and parents,” Franklin said. “When I talk to the players and parents that is probably the biggest question I get, 'Coach do you have any idea when this is going to end?' and I don't have that answer.”

Franklin isn’t used to not having an example, and while he has been able to draw some positives, one being the way technology has been used, he is still facing a lot of challenges running a top-10 football program without being to interact in-person.

“Just the unknown of this has been the thing that is most unsettling because I can't give our players a specific plan, I can't give our families a specific plan, I can't give our coaches, our players, our parents — look this is the plan, and I think in college athletics and football where it is so structured and so disciplined that is very unusual for all of us,” Franklin said. “So again the time with the family has been a hidden gem, the technology is a hidden gem, finding different ways to communicate, finding different ways to maximize our time and things like that has been positive but there are probably just as many challenges.”

Penn State is unlikely to have any spring practice this season. Recruiting, much like academics across the country, has turned virtual.

But despite feeling the challenges, working through the logistics and not knowing when normal will return, Franklin is turning to one of his core values — competition.

“The way I look at it is that we try to compete in everything that we do and right now we are in a challenging situation and the reality is the most successful people and the most organizations and the most successful teams are going to handle this challenge the best and come out of it the best,” Franklin said. “The self-determination and drive to make sure that we are doing everything we are supposed to do academically, staying fit, whether its body weight workouts on your own. Again, we are still competing with all the other top programs in the country and the best programs and the best individuals are going to handle this adversity the best.

“If handled the right way, we have an opportunity to learn from this, to grow from this, to learn some things about ourselves as a program.”

How the Penn State program is handling a global pandemic isn’t something that the coaching staff had a plan for; it is one that is being developed in real time.

Franklin stated that he now sits in front of a computer screen for nine hours a day, something he isn’t used to, in various conference calls, staff meetings, team meetings and FaceTiming recruits all to make sure when life returns to normal, Penn State football doesn’t skip a beat.

“One of the quotes we used in our first team meeting with our players is an Andy Grove quote and the quote says, ‘Bad companies are destroyed by crisis, good companies survive them, great companies are improved by them,’ and obviously we want to be in that category,” Franklin said. “It's a fine line. We want to be sensitive to what's going on in our country but we also have a responsibility to make sure we're doing everything we possibly can to make sure our guys are still getting a great education, even though that may be online, that they are still taking care of their bodies, we put so much hard work in that they don't want to lose that and then also obviously when it comes to football actives we've got to be able to come out of this and hit the ground running.”

Franklin said that he is currently coordinating with Sandy Barbour, his coaching staff, the training staff and the strength staff creating six different plans, projections of what the team’s schedule will look like if they are allowed to return to work in two weeks or two months and how much time they need to get the team ready to take the field in Beaver Stadium, whether that is 30, 60 or 90 days.

“I talked to the staff about this this morning and we normally get vacation time in the summer, I told the staff, I had a conversation with my wife, there is a chance we won't get any vacation time this summer because there is a chance everything gets pushed back,” Franklin said. “So there are a lot of things to work through.”

And according to Franklin, just having a discussion with his family is one of the most important things he can do.

Like many Americans, Franklin is now working from home, something that has forced the whole family to make adjustments.

Franklin’s youngest daughter, Addison, has sickle cell anemia and a compromised immune system, putting the Franklin family on full lockdown. It’s forcing them into a new normal and having a different perspective on this pandemic.

“I think for all of us, whether its young people or whether its middle aged or whether its elderly, this is a wakeup call for all of us of how fragile it all is and how careful we have to be be, and I think that the positives that can come out of this thing is people being forced outside of their comfort zone and having to operate in a different way than they are used to operating,” Franklin said.

But he has found positives in making these adjustments.

Franklin is able to spend more time with his daughters than he has in a long time. He is able to eat lunch; he is able to be there when they wake up and when they go to sleep.

“I've had a discussion with my wife because whenever I'm home I feel sometimes like I'm pulled in different directions. I've had a discussion with my wife about how this is going to go and literally we are working remotely, yeah I am home, but I still have to put in a certain number of hours every single day to work,” Franklin said. “But what's great is that my daughters can run in and give me a hug, I can run out and have lunch with them or whatever it may be so time is great, time is special, but it is different, and what I've learned just having a discussion about what everybody's expectations are beforehand I think is really important.”

But in addition to managing his family, Franklin is still managing over 100 student-athletes and their families.

And with the news of all activities being suspended occuring while Penn State was on spring break, Franklin wasn’t even able to have a team meeting in-person about the plan moving forward.

Student-athletes are now spread out across the country, in various situations, which presents another series of challenges.

“There is a lot of individual situations that are very challenging, that are very difficult for a lot of different perspectives, whether it is their home situation, whether it is finances, whether it is where they are sleeping, where they are eating, all of these things that are pretty much taken care of for them at Penn State, those things are challenging,” Franklin said. “I think overall, early on I think there was a lot of concern and a lot of uneasiness, people were unsettled, people were concerned and I still think that is there, but I think we have gotten to a point where we have been able to bring back some of the structure.”

Franklin said that Penn State is doing everything they can within the NCAA rules to be sensitive and supportive to these varying situations.

Franklin is also having weekly team meetings over Zoom, the last one featuring 157 people. Penn State is sending workouts to players and Franklin is urging them to set alarms and set a routine.

“At first it was a thousand questions and we didn't have a whole lot of answers for them and everyday I think they get more into a routine, we have more answers but the big question is still out there — when is this going to end? So I think that is the one that is still kind of hovering over everybody's head,” Franklin said.

And while the answer to that question may not come for some time, Franklin is keeping a positive attitude, something that he feels is so important as the world faces an unprecedented challenge.

“I've tried to do is embrace it and focus on the positives and focus on the things we can do to support the players and support the staff, embrace the technology as much as we possibly can and try to stay active, whether that is me doing the body weight workout in my house, whether it's going on walks with my wife, whatever it may be trying to stay active as we possibly can with our kids, just trying to embrace it all,” Franklin said.