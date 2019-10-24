After starting off its 2019 campaign with a 7-0 record, Penn State hits the road as a favorite against Michigan State.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, The Nittany Lions are 6.5 point favorites against the Spartans, with the average score prediction being 35-18 in favor of the visitors.

Oddsshark calculates that 69 percent of people wagering on the contest have picked Penn State to win and cover the spread, while 31 percent favor the Nittany Lions to win by six points or less. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Spartans lie at -115 on certain sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is -240, while Michigan State’s has hovered around +210, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Spartans pulling the upset, the payout would be $310.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 44. The consensus amongst those placing a wager on the outcome skews toward taking the XX. Oddsshark states that 50 percent of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score 43 points or less.

Prediction: Penn State 27, Michigan State 13

Michigan State’s offense has averaged 37.5 points per game in four wins this season, but in their losses, the Spartans only mustered 5.7 points per game. Facing a Penn State defense that ranks third in the nation in points allowed at only 10 per game, there is cause for concern for those backing the Spartans in this one.

While his numbers haven’t blown anyone away, Sean Clifford has helped lead his team to an average margin of victory of 30 points per game over its 7-0 start, and has played some of his best football on the road. That bodes well for a Penn State side that will be eager to avenge losses to Michigan State in each of the last two seasons.

After picking up victories against Iowa and Michigan, Penn State’s defense should be just as convincing on Saturday. Even though defeating a Big Ten rival is a difficult task, the Spartans defense has allowed 34.3 points per game over Michigan State’s last three games, and I don’t expect that to change against the Nittany Lions. I like Penn State’s odds to win and cover in this one.