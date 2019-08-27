Editors Note: With the new season only a few days away, our football staff breaks down some players and positions to keep an eye on heading into the opener against Idaho.

Dylan Jacobs

Offensive MVP- Ricky Slade

For the past four years, the running game has been the bright spot of the Penn State offense.

Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders provided a strong and stable running game, but now the door is open for someone else to step up, and that will be Ricky Slade.

At the moment, he is not the clear No. 1 back, but as the season goes on, he will separate himself from the rest of the group, and really make life easier for Sean Clifford, easing some of the pressure off of him.

Defensive MVP- Micah Parsons

Parsons led Penn State in tackles last season, and he didn’t even start.

With more playing time this season, Parsons should make life miserable for opponents’ offenses.

His ability to stop the run will be a huge plus for the Nittany Lions, a team that should be strong against the run overall. His playmaking will be a catalyst for the rest of the Penn State defense.

It won’t be too much to ask of him to top that 83 tackle total from last season.

Strength- Defensive depth

It’s easy to talk about how athletic the defense will be, especially the front seven.

But the biggest positive with the defense is that they have multiple athletic, talented players that can be inserted.

Guys like Jesse Luketa, Brandon Smith and Lance Dixon are all highly touted recruits that could produce behind the likes of Parsons, Cam Brown and Jan Johnson. PJ Mustipher and Jaquan Brisker will have roles on defense as well.

There are numerous options on defense, and that could keep everyone fresh and rested.

Weakness- Offensive line

Penn State lost its two best offensive linemen last year, with Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates bolting to the NFL Draft.

There is no clear-cut five starters on the depth chart at this point, with Steven Gonzalez, Mike Miranda and CJ Thorpe rotating the guard spots.

The Nittany Lions also have a new starter at left tackle with redshirt freshman Rasheed Walker.

It may be tough to get into a rhythm early on, so it may be a struggle, especially with inexperienced running backs as well.

Ben Ferree

Offensive MVP- Michal Menet

Menet won’t be in the stat sheet like Sean Clifford, his highlights won’t be shared all over social media, in fact you won’t hear about him all season.

And that is exactly why Penn State’s center will be the MVP on the offense.

Menet is serving as one of Penn State’s captains in 2019 and that’s not by coincidence.

The center is one of Penn State’s most experienced players and is the heart of the Nittany Lions’ offensive line that will need to have a good season to break in new quarterback Sean Clifford.

So Menet won’t be all over Twitter for a dazzling catch or crazy throw, but chances are pretty high that if Penn State has a successful season, Menet is also playing well.

Defensive MVP- Yetur Gross-Matos

There is a reason why Gross-Matos is being projected as a top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gross-Matos showed what he could do last year in a breakout year where he totaled eight sacks and 20 tackles for loss.

The defensive end will have another season and just build on his campaign last season putting his offseason troubles behind him.

Gross-Matos is the star along a very talented group of defensive linemen and he is going to show everyone this season just how good he can be.

Strength- Defensive line

Penn State is going to be led by its defense this season and it is all going to start in the interior with its defensive line.

The Nittany Lions have one of if not the most talented defensive lines in the nation.

With players like Yetur Gross-Matos, Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh coming off the edge combined with the power of Antonio Shelton and Robert Windsor inside, this Nittany Lion defensive line is going to be a powerful unit.

The main question in the spring was who was going to Kevin Givens and if there was going to a lack of depth in the interior because of Givens’ early departure to the NFL.

But what was a question mark is no longer heading into the season as players like Fred Hansard and PJ Mustipher have taken the next step and will be a crucial part of the interior rotation for the defensive line.

Weakness- Inexperience

The Nittany Lions are young and while this can bring some positives – hunger, drive – it also brings with it some negatives.

Penn State lacks valuable game experience and it will show in its first few games, even against opponents who are below the Nittany Lions’ level.

The hope for Penn State is that enough players get time and get used to college football before the pressure gets turned up in Big Ten play.

There will be times this season where the Nittany Lions are going to face adversity and their maturity and ability to rally will be the difference between a win and a loss.

Caleb Wilfinger

Offensive MVP- Pat Freiermuth

After just one season, tight end Pat Freiermuth was named as one of Penn State’s captains for the 2019 season.

There is a reason for that.

The sophomore is coming off a true freshman season in which he earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors and finished second in the nation among FBS tight ends with eight touchdown catches.

Freiermuth would end the season with the most touchdown receptions by a PSU freshman since Deon Butler in 2005.

Already hailed as one of the best tight ends in the Big Ten, Freiermuth will have to be a much-needed security blanket for Sean Clifford if Penn State’s offense is to have consistent success throughout the campaign.

Defensive MVP- Micah Parsons

This distinction could be handed out to a number of players on Penn State’s defense, but Parsons arguably has the biggest upside out of any player on its front seven.

Following a true freshman season in which Parsons was named a freshman All-American by multiple media outlets and earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors, the sophomore has already been tagged as the next great Penn State linebacker.

With Parsons set to expand his role in the upcoming campaign, it is very conceivable that the linebacker could take the next step to becoming one of the premier players at his position in all of college football.

Strength- Defensive front seven

All season long, Penn State is going to be led by its defense.

More specifically, the Nittany Lions currently hold one of the most talented front sevens in the country.

With Yetur Gross-Matos, Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh on the edge, Robert Windsor and Antonio Shleton on the interior, and Micah Parsons and Cam Brown at the linebacker position, expectations should be high for this loaded defensive core.

While its secondary is coming off a weaker season, the Nittany Lions can take solace in the fact that no team is looking forward to facing their front seven.

Regardless of how its offense plays throughout the season, Penn State’s defense should be able to keep the Nittany Lions within striking distance for the majority of its games.

Weakness- Inexperience

Penn State’s roster is definitely on the younger side, especially at the offensive skill positions.

The most experienced players at quarterback, running back and wide receiver are all just redshirt sophomores. This is a far cry from the last few years, in which there were clear and obvious leaders at the helm of the program.

Naturally, this brings plenty of question marks heading into a 2019 season that will feature a number of games in challenging road environments.

The positive in all of this is that the Nittany Lions will get a couple of home games against lesser competition before Big Ten play gets underway.

The opposite side of the coin is if the players aren’t able to get their feet under them, it could be a long season in Happy Valley.

Evan Patrick

Offensive MVP- KJ Hamler

Last year Hamler had 16 more catches than the next closest receiver on the roster. That right there shows just how vital he was to an otherwise underperforming group of wide outs.

Hamler is by far the most proven returning skill position player and will have to be a reliable option as first year starting QB Sean Clifford settles into the position.

With Jahan Dotson and Justin Shorter stepping into larger roles as well, Hamler’s production will only make things easier for the two other starting receivers. If Hamler takes attention away from them, the offense will have the ability to be much more balanced than it was a year ago.

Defensive MVP- John Reid

The Big Ten East is loaded with talented receivers this year and Reid is going to be lining up across from some of the nation’s top talents at the position on an almost weekly basis.

Reid is in his senior season with Penn State and is the most experienced cornerback on the roster.

If Reid is able to shut down the likes of Rondale Moore, KJ Hill and Tyler Johnson, the Nittany Lions will have a much easier road to success

Strength- Defensive athleticism

The defense is expected to be the anchor of this team due to an inexperienced group offense. But the defense has the potential to be one of the best in the Big Ten this year.

The coaching staff has said all throughout the offseason that the defense has exceptional speed and athleticism, which bodes well for a group that also retains a lot of experience.

James Franklin even went as far as to say that this is the fastest defensive group he has ever coached.

Weakness- Skill position experience

The offense has just three proven players returning to skill positions, and two are true sophomores while one is a redshirt sophomore.

Outside of Ricky Slade, Pat Freiermuth and KJ Hamler, the rest of the playmakers haven’t seen the field a whole lot in their careers.

Justin Shorter and Jahan Dotson are the two receivers starting alongside Hamler, and the two combined for only 16 catches all of last season, 26 less than Hamler had on his own.

As for the running back group, Journey Brown and Noah Cain sit behind Slade on the depth chart. Slade is the only back who had double-digit rushing attempts in 2018.

Freiermuth led the team with eight receiving touchdowns last season, but is still just a sophomore, while senior Nick Bowers has the most experience in the position group and is listed as the second tight end on the depth chart.

Zack Kuntz, another young tight end, appeared in just one game last year.