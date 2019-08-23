When Penn State opens its 2019 campaign against Idaho on Aug. 31, there will be significant enhancements to the game day experience in and around Beaver Stadium.

Penn State Athletics has added cell phone charging stations in multiple locations around the stadium, including at the customer service kiosks at Gates B, C and E.

Changes have been made to team arrival as well. This year, pregame festivities on Curtin Road will move closer to the South Tunnel, near the All Sports Museum. The stage will feature the Nittany Lion, Penn State’s Cheer and Dance teams, as well as live musicians before the Penn State Blue Band leads the team into the stadium.

In addition, Penn State’s new traffic and parking plan for the 2019 season will be in full effect starting in Week 1.

The plan breaks the parking lots into four separate quadrants (North, South, East, West), each with its own separate entrance and exit. Fans are encouraged to look at their parking passes as it has directions on what lot to park in and how to enter each zone with the new traffic pattern.

Fans and attendees are encouraged to visit www.gopsusports.com/gameday for additional information as it relates to game day traffic, parking, and Penn State’s clear bag policy.