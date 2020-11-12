Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett motioned toward the Penn State sideline as the Nittany Lion defense stood motionless.

Upon the snap to Taulia Tagovailoa, the freshman Jarrett ran a slant route before the ball was torpedoed into his hands.

He was wide open and stayed wide open for a touchdown.

Later in the opening quarter, Jarrett once again motioned toward the Penn State sideline before slanting near midfield.

And just like 12 minutes before, he was unchallenged as he bolted into the end zone to give Maryland a 14-0 lead in the waning seconds of the first period.

The Terrapins finished their 35-19 win over the Nittany Lions with four offensive touchdowns of 30-plus yards, in a matchup that exposed issues in the Penn State secondary.

Now with an 0-3 record, James Franklin and his program are looking to find a quick fix for their defensive issues.

“They got a couple of man beaters against us that got us out of leverage,” Franklin said. “We didn’t play a few things the right way, and we need to get those things fixed.”

Tagovailoa threw for 282 passing yards and tied a season-high with three touchdown passes, while Jarrett caught five passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

While the defense knows explosive plays are going to happen every now and then, it also knows it has been giving up too many of these game-altering plays.

“People are going to create separation from picks, rubs and things like that versus man coverage — that’s going to happen from time to time,” Franklin said. “When it does, you’ve got to get them on the ground and live to play another down.”

Penn State has given up 36.3 points per game and has allowed a 50% third down conversion percentage through three games — both in the bottom five of the Big Ten.

The secondary has gotten beat on plenty of routine plays, but Franklin doesn’t see it as a personnel issue — he sees it as a problem of execution on each play from scrimmage.

“Let me make sure I’m perfectly clear on this: we’ve got to play better and coach better at linebacker, and we’ve got to play better and coach better in the secondary,” Franklin said.

One member of the Nittany Lion secondary, Joey Porter Jr., has emerged as a first-stringer after impressing coaches in the offseason and exciting fans with the team’s first sack of the season against Indiana.

After recording a pass breakup in each of his past two games, however, Porter took a step back against the Terps and finished with just three tackles on his stat sheet.

Contending he had a few positives against Maryland, Porter wants himself and his teammates to properly evaluate their performances — both good and bad.

“I think I did a couple of things well, but I feel like I have a lot of things I need to work on,” Porter said. “I feel like I should be worried about more of the things I need to fix myself to help the defense be better.”

And, following Franklin’s lead, one word came to mind when Porter was grading what he and the rest of the secondary can do better — execute.

“Just execute — that’s it,” Porter said. “We just need to execute on the play and in the play call.”

Unlike the secondary, the edge rushers have exceeded expectations, with Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh each putting together star performances in the past couple of weeks.

And until the secondary can iron out the wrinkles in its play, the defensive ends are going to focus on the minutiae.

“We’re not doing the little details and trying to execute the framework,” Oweh said. “Once we do that, we’ll start clicking on all cylinders.”

Although the defense has underachieved, the leaders on that side of the ball are still optimistic and hopeful they can turn things around.

Outside linebacker Brandon Smith, who has stepped into a starting role after the departure of Cam Brown and Micah Parsons, has tried to keep his teammates’ heads up as they push through this adversity.

“We’re still confident in what our abilities are and what we’re able to do,” Smith said.