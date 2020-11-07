After two losses to begin its season, Penn State was in search of any way to find a win, considering it hadn’t gone 0-3 in 19 years.

But the Nittany Lions were unable to get the job done on Saturday, as it lost an embarrassing 35-19 game to Maryland.

Many considered the path to a win would require running the football against the Terrapins on Saturday, as the Terps had the worst rush defense in the conference and ranked 102nd in the country.

At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, James Franklin said his team should “have some opportunities for some explosive plays in the running game.”

But it seemed as if the Nittany Lion offense completely abandoned that idea Saturday afternoon as that run game Franklin discussed was practically non-existent.

Penn State gained just 94 total rushing yards on the day.

Saturday’s leading rusher for the Nittany Lions was quarterback Sean Clifford— just as it has been in the first two losses of the year.

And while the losses of Journey Brown and Noah Cain, were a big hit to the running back room, Penn State appeared to have plenty of depth in Devyn Ford as well as two former 4-star recruits in freshmen Caziah Holmes and Keyvone Lee.

Saturday, this trio combined for just 68 yards on the ground.

“We weren't sustaining blocks, we haven't been able to break tackles consistently and make people miss consistently,” Franklin said.

And not running the ball is detrimental to Penn State’s RPO offense as teams can then key in on Clifford.

“It's been similar for the first couple of weeks, we're not getting a consistent push and we're not able to put people in conflict with the RPO stuff because there's not enough respect and concern for the running game right now.”

While, the current unit of running backs had a rather forgettable first couple weeks, it was expected to be a run heavy day considering the team Penn State was going up against.

But the running backs saw just 19 combined carries as Sean Clifford subsequently had to throw the ball 57 times in a game where he did not look very sharp, due to Penn State falling behind 21-0.

While it's not just Clifford who needs to be sharper, the junior recognizes his offense is underperforming and an improvement with both the run and pass game will have to start with the veteran Nittany Lion offensive line.

Despite the offensive line also underperforming, Clifford still puts full faith in that unit to eventually help improve the running game and possibly even keep him standing in the pocket.

“They’re giving it everything they've got and I've got to trust them,” Clifford said. “If somebody misses a block that doesn’t mean that on the next down that everyone’s not gonna do their job.”

“We’ve got a very talented offensive line, we have to have the next play up mentality.”

While the play inside the tackles has not been Penn State’s strong suit on offense, the first improvement needs to be effort, according to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth had six receptions for 92 yards in the loss at Beaver Stadium but knows that going forward, running the ball will be critical if the team plans on turning this around.

“Running the ball is [about] mentality, at the end of the day if you can’t block the guy across from you it’s not going to work,” Freiermuth said. “Obviously there’s certain run calls we like against certain defensive fronts but that's where I’m at with my self evaluation.”

But while the star tight end continued to deflect the blame off of his running backs, he put pressure on his offense as a whole to step up over the next six games.

“If we’re not gonna have that mentality where we can’t move a man from point A to point B then it's not really on the coaches or on the running backs, it’s on us as a unit.” Freiermuth said. “And our effort, that’s something that I think has been disappointing.”

