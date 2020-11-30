Let’s be frank, Penn State finally has some much-needed momentum — and a lot of it.

The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan 27-17 in the Big House to pick up their first win of the 2020 campaign Saturday, ending a 5-game skid dating back to the season-opener at Indiana.

Players in the blue and white uniforms could again celebrate in the locker room, their first time doing so since the program’s Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis to cap off an impressive 11-2 season last year.

“Honestly, I kind of forgot what this feeling felt like for a little bit,” redshirt senior wideout Isaac Lutz said directly after the win. “We had music playing and everyone was jumping and dancing around. We’re gonna enjoy it while we can.”

Even with the dominating win over the Wolverines, Penn State is still dead last in the Big Ten, and is the only program with five losses of the 14 member schools.

But the weird thing is — it looked like a Nittany Lion squad of years past Saturday.

James Franklin’s team put up 17 points in the first half, its highest opening 30-minute total of the season thus far.

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense was anchored by star performances from true freshmen Keyvone Lee and Parker Washington.

Lee, who made his first start at running back in his young collegiate career against Michigan, ran for 134 yards and became the first Penn State halfback to hit the century mark in rushing yards this season.

Washington added a career-high nine catches for 93 yards, as the Nittany Lion offense outgained its opponent in total yards for the fourth time this season.

But this time, Penn State parlayed its yardage into touchdowns while relying on its defense to stand tall against a below average maize-and-blue offensive unit.

Five Nittany Lions registered at least five total tackles for defensive coordinator Brent Pry, as his battalion held the Wolverines to just 286 yards of total offense.

Redshirt junior middle linebacker Ellis Brooks led the way with six tackles, captaining a Penn State front seven that allowed a respectable 174 rushing yards from a deep Michigan running back corps.

Although the Jim Harbaugh-led Wolverines haven’t been the epitome of tough competition this season, a win at the Big House is a welcome change of pace for Franklin.

Saturday’s win was the first for Franklin in Ann Arbor since his arrival to Penn State in 2014, and the program’s first victory on the road against Michigan since 2009, when quarterback Daryll Clark and running back Evan Royster carried the Nittany Lions to a 35-10 win.

It was a major milestone for Franklin, sure — but it may be an even bigger milestone for this team as it looks to salvage a forgone season.

Penn State travels to Rutgers next week in a battle between two of the bottom teams in the Big Ten East division.

And it doesn’t get much more difficult after, either, as the Nittany Lions take on 2-3 Michigan State to close out the regular season portion of the conference schedule.

Realistically, Penn State could win out.

If it can, maybe a season in which the blue and white lost players like Journey Brown, Micah Parsons and Pat Freiermuth could finish with a happy ending.

Or as happy as it can get after a 5-game losing streak to start the year.